Intrepid Automation Names Manufacturing Veteran Rich Carone as New CEO

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Automation , provider of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, has announced the appointment of Rich Carone as the company's new CEO. Mr. Carone brings to Intrepid Automation proven execution experience in scaling advanced manufacturing companies with over five decades of experience in contract manufacturing, automation, and systems integration. Mr. Carone previously served in leadership roles at Burke Porter Group and Korvis Automation, both now part of Ascential Technologies.

Mr. Carone will chart the next growth phase for Intrepid Automation by focusing on customer engagement, operational excellence and expansion into new advanced manufacturing segments. Former CEO, Ben Wynne will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to lead product innovation, new applications and strategic partnerships to reinforce the company's technological edge.

"I'm honored to join the Intrepid Automation team, especially at such a pivotal time for manufacturing innovation," said Rich Carone, CEO of Intrepid Automation. "Intrepid's industry-leading systems are transforming manufacturing by bringing the best of digital capabilities to traditional industrial processes like casting, molding and tool making. We are excited to partner with customers to deliver production parts in less time, at lower cost and at higher quality."

"Intrepid Automation will benefit greatly from Rich Carone's deep expertise in operations and business as we grow our business by applying next-generation, additive manufacturing to existing production processes," said Ben Wynne, CTO of Intrepid Automation.

Intrepid Automation has raised over $29M to date and has a strong track record of system sales and automation programs globally. The team is a recipient of an America Makes IMPACT Project , which recognizes organizations that demonstrate productivity and yield benefits for casting and forging manufacturing via additive manufacturing technologies.

About Intrepid Automation

Intrepid Automation, headquartered in San Diego, creates modular, industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems for high volume production, including 3D printers, software, materials, automation, and quality control tools. With a focus on optimizing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and driving productivity, Intrepid empowers manufacturers to produce end-use parts with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE Intrepid Automation