Intrepid Capital Appoints Nick Elias As Head of Investor Relations to Expand Institutional Growth Opportunities

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Capital Management, an independent investment management firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, announced today that Nick Elias has joined the firm as Head of Investor Relations. Elias will report to Hunter Hayes, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager.

In his role, Elias will be responsible for leading the firm's investor engagement strategy, expanding relationships across institutional and advisor channels, and supporting the continued growth of Intrepid's credit platform. The Intrepid Income Fund (ICMUX) was just recently named the winner of the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, for Best Short High Yield Fund for both the five-year and ten-year periods of 16 and 13 funds, respectively for the period ending 11/30/2025.

"Nick brings a rare combination of institutional sales experience, deep investor relationships, and a sophisticated understanding of investment strategies - exactly the profile we needed to accelerate our next phase of growth," said Hunter Hayes, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital Management. "We are confident he will be a driving force as we continue to scale the firm and deepen our presence across institutional and advisor channels."

"We're pleased to welcome Nick at a pivotal time for the firm," said Mark Travis, CEO and Co-Founder of Intrepid Capital Management. "As we expand across client channels, his experience will be key to strengthening partnerships and clearly articulating the value of our disciplined investment approach."

Prior to Intrepid Capital, Elias has nearly a decade of experience across institutional fundraising and client relationship management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Institutional Sales & Consultant Relations at Raymond James Investment Management, where he was responsible for developing and managing relationships with institutional investors and consultants. During his tenure, Elias played a key role in supporting capital raising efforts and delivering investment solutions across a range of strategies.

"Joining Intrepid Capital Management at this stage of the firm's growth is a tremendous opportunity," said Elias. "The team has built a truly differentiated credit platform with a compelling track record, and I'm eager to help broaden its reach and forge deeper connections with investors who are looking for exactly what Intrepid delivers."

Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Florida State University and is a CFA charterholder.

About Intrepid Capital Management

Intrepid Capital Management, Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Founded in 1994, the firm focuses on disciplined investing in areas of the market that are often overlooked by larger institutions. Intrepid manages mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and other investment strategies for a diverse group of investors.

To learn more about Intrepid Capital, visit https://intrepidcapitalfunds.com/.

Important Information

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Please click the attached fact sheet for standardized performance data current to the most recent quarter-end.

To view the fund's prospectus, please click here.

Investing involves risk including the risk of principal loss. The fund's principal investment risks include General Market/ Recent Market Events Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Debt/ Fixed Income Securities Risk, Credit Risk, and Liquidity Risk. For additional information about these and other fund risks, please refer to the "Principal Investment Risks" section of the prospectus.

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The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Media Contact:

Amanda Emmer

JConnelly

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SOURCE Intrepid Capital