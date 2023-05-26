Intrepid Digital Hires Sam Page, Former Global Head of SEO at Amazon Business, As New Senior Director of SEO

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Digital (www.intrepidonline.com) is proud to welcome Sam Page as new Senior Director of SEO. Page, previously Global Head of SEO for Amazon Business, brings over 20 years of experience to his new role starting on May 22.

"We're thrilled to bring Sam on board to expand our enterprise SEO efforts," said Jeremy Reitman, Founder/CEO of Intrepid Digital. "His deep expertise in growth-oriented, tier-one organizations will complement our thriving business and help us explore even greater opportunities."

While at Amazon Business, Page managed SEO programs and led strategies to achieve notable company-wide acquisition goals in collaboration with Martech, paid search, social, content, and other teams.

"I'm excited to bring my in-house experience to a flexible agency setting," Page said. "Intrepid's bold strategic approach and focus on data-driven results feels like the perfect fit for this stage of my career."

Intrepid initiated the search for a new Senior Director of SEO in response to their growing client roster that has expanded beyond their current capacity. With clients like SKIMS, Allbirds, Rover, FTD Flowers, and Amazon Web Services, Intrepid is confident Page can augment their capabilities and supply the seasoned expertise to continue their epic growth.

Page graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and has accumulated SEO experience across a wide range of industries.

