Intrepid Digital Hires Sam Page, Former Global Head of SEO at Amazon Business, As New Senior Director of SEO

News provided by

Intrepid Digital

26 May, 2023, 08:32 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Digital (www.intrepidonline.com) is proud to welcome Sam Page as new Senior Director of SEO. Page, previously Global Head of SEO for Amazon Business, brings over 20 years of experience to his new role starting on May 22.

"We're thrilled to bring Sam on board to expand our enterprise SEO efforts," said Jeremy Reitman, Founder/CEO of Intrepid Digital. "His deep expertise in growth-oriented, tier-one organizations will complement our thriving business and help us explore even greater opportunities."

Continue Reading
Sam Page
Sam Page

While at Amazon Business, Page managed SEO programs and led strategies to achieve notable company-wide acquisition goals in collaboration with Martech, paid search, social, content, and other teams.

"I'm excited to bring my in-house experience to a flexible agency setting," Page said. "Intrepid's bold strategic approach and focus on data-driven results feels like the perfect fit for this stage of my career."

Intrepid initiated the search for a new Senior Director of SEO in response to their growing client roster that has expanded beyond their current capacity. With clients like SKIMS, Allbirds, Rover, FTD Flowers, and Amazon Web Services, Intrepid is confident Page can augment their capabilities and supply the seasoned expertise to continue their epic growth.

Page graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and has accumulated SEO experience across a wide range of industries.

Contact: Matt Sjoquist
[email protected]         
+1 323-763-9706

SOURCE Intrepid Digital

Also from this source

USC Business Students Unlock Cutting-edge Digital Marketing Experience With Intrepid Digital Agency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.