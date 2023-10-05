INTREPID MUSEUM UNVEILS UPDATED BRAND POSITIONING FEATURING SHORTENED NAME AND NEW LOGO

Intrepid Museum

05 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, which opened its doors more than four decades ago in 1982, will now be officially named the Intrepid Museum as part of an updated brand positioning announced today reflecting the next phase in its evolution as a leading cultural institution. The Museum also introduces a new logo, website and messaging that continue to honor and pay homage to its storied past and all who served aboard Intrepid, while also reflecting the Intrepid Museum's commitment to remaining dynamic and relevant for generations to come.

The new icon is a stylized depiction of the aircraft carrier Intrepid as seen from the bow. It is framed by three color panels that suggest the Museum's collection of space vehicles (black), seafaring vessels (sea blue) and aircraft (sky blue).

The logo features three pillars that represent different manifestations. While "Sea," "Air" and "Space" are literal, reflecting the types of artifacts in the Museum's collection, the pillars also guide efforts to serve visitors, whether in-person at the Museum or through digital programming. They embody that the Intrepid Museum is "Bold," "Dynamic" and "Immersive"; the Museum's content depicts the "Past," "Present" and "Future"; that as a cultural institution it upholds its core values of "Integrity," "Innovation" and "Inclusivity"; and that it always stays true to its founding mission to "Honor," "Educate" and "Inspire."

"As we've grown and evolved as a museum, it became clear that our brand needed to evolve with us," said Museum President Susan Marenoff-Zausner. "The new, more contemporary design of our logo broadens our ability to define ourselves, becoming less limiting and allowing us to elevate the perception to meet who and what we are. This refreshed iconography and name better capture where we are today and where we aspire to be, while also providing exciting opportunities to expand our reach."

"For more than 40 years, the dedicated Intrepid Museum team has diligently carried on the legacy of all who served aboard USS Intrepid," said USS Intrepid Former Crew Members Association President Al Schumacher (USS Intrepid 1971-73). "I'm proud of how the history of the ship, its innovations and the stories of its crew continue to educate and inspire people of all ages, and I am delighted about the new logo. It duly pays tribute to our history, while helping to ensure that these important stories live on."

In conjunction, the Museum also launched an updated website at IntrepidMuseum.org, with design features that reflect the new logo and color scheme, improved ticket functionality and enhanced navigation for both desktop and mobile.

The introduction of the brand rollout is accompanied by a new tagline that will be featured in upcoming advertising campaigns and across various materials and touchpoints: "Be Curious. Be Inspired. Be Intrepid."

The Intrepid Museum worked with Tronvig/GreyBox Creative in support of its rebrand initiative.

SOURCE Intrepid Museum

