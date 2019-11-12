Intrepid Names Ken Diller, Leader In the Defense and National Security Arena, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

STERLING, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Solutions and Services, Inc. ("Intrepid" or the "Company"), a Sterling, Virginia-based premier provider of enterprise IT, data analysis, and operational training services exclusively to customers in the U.S. Intelligence Community ("IC"), announced today Ken Diller joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer.

In this role, Ken will lead the Company's corporate growth initiatives and help expand the Company's offerings to IC and national security clients. Ken will also assist with the execution of the Company's merger and acquisition strategy.

"Ken brings over 30 years of experience in the military and intelligence domains to Intrepid. As a former military intelligence officer in the Army, Ken shares Intrepid's mission commitment. Moreover, he has an impressive record of helping companies grow," said Ryan Hebert, Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid. "Bringing Ken into the fold is consistent with Intrepid's plan to accelerate growth and expand its capabilities. We are excited he joined our leadership team."

"I am honored to join Intrepid and help the Company grow both organically and through acquisitions. I have known and partnered with Ryan and Intrepid for many years and have always been impressed with the Company's mission focus, record of performance, and reputation for integrity. I am further excited by Intrepid's partnership with Bluestone as I have seen firsthand how a company like Intrepid can leverage outside capital to grow," said Ken Diller.

Prior to joining Intrepid, Ken managed the Defense and National Intelligence Group for Huntington Ingalls Industries following its acquisition of Fulcrum IT Services, where Ken served as Vice President of Corporate Development for five years. While at Fulcrum IT, Ken helped spearhead the company's rapid growth from $30.0 million to over $180.0 million in annual revenue. Prior to Fulcrum IT, Ken worked at CGI Inc., Stanley, Inc., and Oberon Associates. Ken's 20 year career in the U.S. Army includes serving as Battalion Commander for the 306th Military Intelligence Battalion, Senior Intelligence Officer for Army G2 Initiatives Group, Deputy Commander for the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, as well as in various intelligence capacities for the 101st Airborne and the 82nd Airborne Divisions, among other assignments. Ken is a graduate of the Defense Intelligence College Post Graduate (Master's) Intelligence Program and has a Master's degree in Military Art and Sciences-Intelligence and a B.S. in Business Communications from Wright State.

About Intrepid Solutions and Services, Inc.

Established in 2008, Intrepid is a provider of enterprise IT, data analysis, and operational training services exclusively to customers in the U.S. Intelligence Community. The Company is headquartered in Sterling, Virginia.

www.intrepidsolutions.com

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena.

www.bluestoneinv.com.

