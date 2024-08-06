Intrepid Travel names Payton Iheme as Chief Impact Officer

Former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Tech Leader takes on newly created role to accelerate company's impact program globally

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Travel, a certified B Corp and leader in responsible travel, has announced the appointment of Payton Iheme to the newly created role of Chief Impact Officer. Based in Washington D.C, Payton will lead Intrepid Travel's global sustainability and impact initiatives as well as its not-for-profit, the Intrepid Foundation. She will report to Intrepid Travel's CEO, James Thornton.

"I'm delighted to welcome Payton to our team, after an extensive, global search process," said Intrepid Travel CEO, James Thornton. "Payton is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences across the public and private sectors and will bring a new perspective at this crucial time in our history as we seek to double down on the U.S. market as part of our 2030 strategy. We believe the world needs more Intrepid people and Payton will drive forward issues and causes that we know matter to our global community of connected and conscious travellers," Thornton added.

Iheme is passionate about advocating for a better, safer and fairer world and will be responsible for developing and delivering Intrepid's global impact strategy. Her appointment strengthens Intrepid's commitment to impact as part of its 2030 strategy.

Iheme previously held senior policy and advocacy roles at Facebook and, most recently Bumble, where she was Vice President and Head of Public Policy. She has also served in senior positions at the U.S Senate and within President Obama's administration, working on technology, science and cyber policies, among other areas, following a successful career in Army civil affairs.

"Intrepid's mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, and I believe we can truly bring communities together and help build a stronger and more equitable world," says Payton Iheme. "I'm honoured to join Intrepid at this crucial moment when we're seeing too many companies divesting from ESG, DEI, and climate and conservation programming, as well as leaders shying away from advocating for the critical issues impacting so many communities around the world. As part of Intrepid Travel's leadership team, I intend to bring my voice, my vision, and my energy to advocate on these issues and more," Iheme adds.

Intrepid Travel's history of responsible travel stretches back to its founding days in 1989, when co-founders Darrell Wade and Geoff Manchester set out to create a new style of travelling – in small groups, staying in local communities. Since then, the company has grown to annual revenues of more than $621m in 2023, underpinned by a commitment to balance purpose and profit. Intrepid Travel has been a participant in the UN Global Compact since 2008 and has adopted eight Sustainable Development Goals. It has led the way in environmental action in tourism by becoming carbon neutral in 2010 and going on to become the first global tour operator with verified science-based carbon reduction emission targets in 2020. It was among the first travel companies to appoint a dedicated responsible travel role in 1999 and removed elephant rides from its itineraries in 2014. Intrepid was named by TIME as one of the World's Most Influential Companies in 2023.

ABOUT INTREPID TRAVEL

Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel for 35 years. The company's mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, which comes to life on more than 900 trips all designed to truly experience local culture. Globally recognized for their commitment to transparency and ethical travel, they became a certified B-Corp in 2018. Intrepid Travel is also the first tour operator with near-term science-based climate targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative, and its not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, has raised more than $15.5 million for more than 160 partners. For more information download the company's 2023 Integrated Annual Report and follow Intrepid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn.

