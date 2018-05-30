Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology Platform

The company has overcome the technical, design, and usability barriers that stand in the way of blockchain adoption, by creating a new high performance blockchain that combines industry leading transaction through-put, a real world inspired monetary policy that features a dual currency model, and a hybrid consensus mechanism that incorporates the best of Proof of work and Delegated Proof of stake.

Metabase will launch through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and the Pre-Sale for the native token META starts on June 5th, 2018 and ends on June 22nd, 2018.

The main sale launches on July 10th 2018 and extends to September 18th 2018.

Commenting on the upcoming ICO, Intrepid Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Director Collin Thompson says:

"We're developing Metabase so that entrepreneurs and enterprise can solve some of the world's biggest challenges by cultivating the untapped ingenuity of blockchain technology developers and innovators from around the world by providing them with a high performance blockchain platform designed for rapid innovation."

Ankit Malik, Blockchain Research Manager at Intrepid Ventures says:

"From the beginning, our team understood that first generation blockchains have several limitations that prevent their widespread use and adoption. Instead of only focusing on scalability, like most other projects, Metabase takes a multidimensional approach, focused on high performance: "scalability + real-world inspired monetary policy + smart OpCodes" combined with a tool set that makes it easy for developers of average skill to create a wide variety of decentralized applications is what will make Metabase the best foundation for developers of any skill to create next-generation businesses."

About Intrepid Ventures

Based in Hong Kong, Intrepid Ventures is a blockchain venture studio that designs and builds new companies and decentralised platforms.

