Intrexon and Xogenex Present at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, and its majority owned Intrexon Health subsidiary Xogenex, today announced that four abstracts will be presented as posters at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, which will be held April 29 - May 2, 2019, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Intrexon Health is dedicated to the development of targeted, controllable, multigenic therapeutics for the treatment of complex diseases and unmet medical needs. During the 2019 ASGCT conference, Dr. Amit Patel (Founder of Xogenex) and Dr. Thomas Reed (Founder and CSO of Intrexon) will introduce scientific details associated with the development of INXN-4001, the world's first triple effector gene drug candidate to treat heart failure.

"I am honored to be joining Dr. Patel as we review the path to the clinic for INXN-4001, a non-viral, multigenic triple effector plasmid designed to address multiple cardiovascular malfunctions in patients with heart failure and currently in a Phase 1 trial," stated Dr. Reed. "This drug candidate exemplifies the Intrexon Health focus, as we're employing a minimally-invasive delivery system to target our transient, non-integrating naked plasmid DNA to the cardiac compartment and using an optimized vector to control the expression and function of multigenic therapeutic effectors. We're grateful to the ASGCT organizers for providing us a unique venue wherein we can present across four posters the details of this exciting program to treat heart failure."

The abstracts being presented on May 1, 2019, between 5 - 6 pm ET in Columbia Hall are as follows:

First Human Experience with Novel Triple Effector Gene Therapy for Heart Failure – INXN-4001 (Abstract Number 772)

(Abstract Number 772) Retrograde Delivery of Novel Triple Effector pDNA Gene Therapy for Heart Failure (Abstract Number 775)

(Abstract Number 775) Human Cardiac iPSC Evaluation of Novel Triple Effector Gene Therapy for Dilated Cardiomyopathy (Abstract Number 777)

(Abstract Number 777) Minimally Invasive Novel Triple Effector Gene Therapy for Adriamycin Cardiomyopathy (Abstract Number 780)

Preclinical studies described in these posters set the basis for demonstrating safety and clinically relevant findings with INXN-4001 and provided support for translation into the clinical setting. Evaluation of the Phase 1 trial data for three patients reflecting the patients' status six months after being given the INXN-4001 appears to indicate that the drug material and the delivery process were both well-tolerated. Preliminary review of the data suggests that the therapy improved several cardiac performance parameters.

The ASGCT Annual Meeting brings together international scientists, physicians, and patient advocates to present and critically discuss the latest gene and cell therapy developments.

