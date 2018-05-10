Intrexon Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Business Highlights:

Precigen, Inc., and ActoBio Therapeutics, Inc., began operating as standalone entities effective January 1, 2018 and are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Intrexon;

and are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Intrexon; Intrexon's Energy team demonstrated successful third party catalytic conversion of 2,3 BDO to 1,3 butadiene. The conversion efficiency exceeded both the Company's financial model and synthetic rubber industry product quality expectations;

ActoBio Therapeutics and collaborator Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC, have been granted allowance by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for their Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase Ib/IIa study for the treatment of early onset type 1 diabetes with AG019, an innovative disease-modifying approach to induce immune tolerance;

Exemplar Genetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, announced the FDA exercised enforcement discretion clearing for commercial use as a research model the ExeGen ® ATM MiniSwine, which is genetically engineered to model ataxia telangiectasia (AT), a rare, inherited, predominantly neurological human disease. Following Exemplar's previous approval of its ExeGen ® LDLR MiniSwine model for use in cardiovascular disease research, the ExeGen ® ATM model is the second engineered MiniSwine model reviewed and cleared by the FDA;

ATM MiniSwine, which is genetically engineered to model ataxia telangiectasia (AT), a rare, inherited, predominantly neurological human disease. Following Exemplar's previous approval of its ExeGen LDLR MiniSwine model for use in cardiovascular disease research, the ExeGen ATM model is the second engineered MiniSwine model reviewed and cleared by the FDA; Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, launched the sales of dried Arctic ® Goldens – Arctic ApBitz ™ apple snacks – via Amazon;

Goldens – Arctic ApBitz apple snacks – via Amazon; Intrexon's Industrial Products Division has demonstrated microbial production of cannabinoids that has potential to provide >20-fold reduction in Cost Of Goods with reduced environmental impacts for THC and CBD versus current synthetic and extraction-based routes;

Collaborator Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) obtained allowance from the FDA to begin clinical trials for FCX-013, its gene therapy candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma; and

In January, Intrexon sold 6,900,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $12.50 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. Gross proceeds to Intrexon from the offering were approximately $86.3 million before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by Intrexon.

Recent Developments:

2,3 BDO yields are up 25% since last reported and the rate of yield improvement is in line with Intrexon's expectations and supports the Company's plans to break ground on a 40,000 ton/year facility by year end;

Isobutanol yields are again improving and are up about 40% since last reported. This return to yield improvements for isobutanol was the result of the re-design of a promiscuous enzyme that was degrading product and making further optimization of the production pathway challenging;

Partnering activity concerning Intrexon's methane bioconversion platform is robust with multiple parties engaged. Potential partners include both strategic and financial companies;

Xogenex, a majority-owned subsidiary of Precigen, has opened and is actively recruiting patients its Phase 1 trial of the gene therapy INXN-4001, which the company believes is the world's first multigene cardiac therapeutic candidate expressing proteins from three effector genes for the treatment of heart disease;

OSF has completed the planting of 520,000 of the 600,000 Arctic ® apple trees planned for the year; and

apple trees planned for the year; and AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), a majority-owned subsidiary of Intrexon, received FDA approval of its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon production facility in Indiana and is ready to commence U.S. production, pending final adoption of the recently released labeling standards issued by the United States Department of Agriculture.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues of $43.8 million , a decrease of 18% from the first quarter of 2017;

, a decrease of 18% from the first quarter of 2017; Net loss of $42.0 million attributable to Intrexon, or $(0.33) per basic share, including non-cash charges of $26.3 million ;

attributable to Intrexon, or per basic share, including non-cash charges of ; Adjusted EBITDA of $(19.7) million , or $(0.15) per basic share;

, or per basic share; The net change in deferred revenue related to upfront and milestone payments, which represents the cash and stock received from collaborators less the amount of revenue recognized during the period, was a decrease of $13.6 million compared to a decrease of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2017; and

compared to a decrease of in the first quarter of 2017; and Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $120.2 million , the value of preferred shares totaled $166.1 million , and the value of common equity securities totaled $14.0 million at March 31, 2018 .

"It was a solid quarter of execution throughout our company," commented Randal J. Kirk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intrexon. "Our partnering activities, now focusing on larger transactions with major players on our more mature programs and platforms, are gaining traction and momentum so the balance of the year is coming into focus for us in a satisfying way. Simultaneously, we saw that the Arctic ApBitz™ snacks of Okanagan Specialty Fruits genuinely delight customers as we had hoped, while the future availability of AquaBounty's AquAdvantage® salmon in U.S. markets took a major step forward."

Mr. Kirk concluded, "While getting products from our mature programs and platforms into commerce remains a great focus of our senior team, I must say that my gratitude and respect goes out especially to our scientific teams, several of which recently have been responsible for a number of 'world first instance' matters of true significance. This is especially so for our Energy team who seem to have solved a tremendously baffling technical issue that had been impeding further progress on isobutanol for several months."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues decreased $9.9 million, or 18%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Collaboration and licensing revenues decreased $9.0 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 primarily due to the decrease in research and development services for certain of the Company's exclusive channel collaborations, or ECCs, as the Company redeployed certain resources towards supporting prospective new platforms and partnering opportunities and began to focus more on the further development of relationships and structures that provide the Company with more control and ownership over the development process and commercialization path. This decrease was partially offset by the accelerated recognition of the remaining balance of previously deferred revenue related to the Company's ECC with OvaScience, Inc., or OvaScience, which was mutually terminated in March 2018. Product revenues decreased $1.0 million, or 12%, primarily due to lower customer demand for cows and live calves combined with lower sales prices on cows. Gross margin on products declined in the current period as a result of increased operating costs associated with new product offerings.

Research and development expenses increased $3.1 million, or 9%, due primarily to increases in (i) salaries, benefits and other personnel costs for research and development employees and (ii) depreciation and amortization. Salaries, benefits and other personnel costs increased $1.5 million due to an increase in research and development headcount necessary to invest in current or expanding platforms and increased compensation expenses related to performance and retention incentives for research and development employees. Depreciation and amortization increased $1.2 million primarily as a result of (i) the amortization of developed technology acquired from GenVec, Inc., in June 2017, and (ii) additional research and development assets placed in service in 2017 at Oxitec. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $4.6 million, or 13%. Salaries, benefits and other personnel costs increased $6.2 million primarily due to (i) increased headcount to support the Company's expanding operations, (ii) increased compensation expenses related to performance and retention incentives for SG&A employees, and (iii) higher stock-based compensation expense due to the inclusion in the quarter ended March 31, 2017, of the reversal of previously recognized stock-based compensation expense for stock options granted to the Company's former President who resigned in March 2017 as well as incremental stock-based compensation expenses associated with new equity grants issued in 2018. Legal and professional fees decreased $2.3 million primarily due to (i) decreased legal fees associated with ongoing litigation and (ii) decreased fees incurred for regulatory and other consultants.

The decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates of $2.5 million, or 50%, was directly related to the decrease in collaboration revenues from collaborators in which Intrexon owns an equity-method interest.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and for a discussion of the reasons why the company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors see the tables below under "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures." Such information is provided as additional information, not as an alternative to Intrexon's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, and is intended to enhance an overall understanding of the Intrexon's current financial performance.

Intrexon Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)











(Amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 119,930



$ 68,111 Restricted cash



6,987





6,987 Short-term investments



275





6,273 Equity securities



3,298





5,285 Receivables













Trade, net



17,697





19,775 Related parties



10,585





17,913 Other



2,437





2,153 Inventory



20,271





20,493 Prepaid expenses and other



6,065





7,057















Total current assets



187,545





154,047 Equity securities, noncurrent



10,745





9,815 Investments in preferred stock



166,069





161,225 Property, plant and equipment, net



119,244





112,674 Intangible assets, net



231,883





232,877 Goodwill



154,748





153,289 Investments in affiliates



21,406





18,870 Other assets



4,026





4,054















Total assets

$ 895,666



$ 846,851























Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 7,842



$ 8,701 Accrued compensation and benefits



11,356





6,474 Other accrued liabilities



18,041





21,080 Deferred revenue



48,646





42,870 Lines of credit



321





233 Current portion of long term debt



501





502 Related party payables



147





313















Total current liabilities



86,854





80,173 Long term debt, net of current portion



7,425





7,535 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



214,744





193,527 Deferred tax liabilities, net



11,631





15,620 Other long term liabilities



3,586





3,451















Total liabilities



324,240





300,306















Commitments and contingencies













Total equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



1,492,916





1,397,005 Accumulated deficit



(930,220)





(847,820) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,587)





(15,554)















Total Intrexon shareholders' equity



553,109





533,631 Noncontrolling interests



18,317





12,914















Total equity



571,426





546,545















Total liabilities and total equity

$ 895,666



$ 846,851

Intrexon Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













Three months ended (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2018



2017













Revenues











Collaboration and licensing revenues

$ 24,052

$ 33,065 Product revenues



7,152



8,130 Service revenues



12,247



12,031 Other revenues



419



521 Total revenues



43,843



53,747













Operating Expenses











Cost of products



8,530



9,006 Cost of services



6,783



6,804 Research and development



37,267



34,180 Selling, general and administrative



39,737



35,138 Total operating expenses



92,317



85,128 Operating loss



(48,474)



(31,381)













Other Income, Net











Unrealized depreciation in fair value of equity securities and preferred stock

(1,096)



(1,622) Interest expense



(99)



(179) Interest and dividend income



5,470



4,624 Other income (expense), net



(659)



595 Total other income, net



3,616



3,418 Equity in net loss of affiliates



(2,460)



(4,947) Loss before income taxes



(47,318)



(32,910) Income tax benefit



4,086



533 Net loss

$ (43,232)

$ (32,377) Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



1,244



978 Net loss attributable to Intrexon

$ (41,988)

$ (31,399) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.33)

$ (0.26) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

127,693,336



118,956,780

Intrexon Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Intrexon to EBITDA and also to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA per share, for each of the periods indicated:





Three months ended





March 31,





2018



2017





(In thousands) Net loss attributable to Intrexon

$ (41,988)

$ (31,399) Interest expense



87



164 Income tax benefit



(4,086)



(533) Depreciation and amortization



8,236



7,270













EBITDA

$ (37,751)

$ (24,498) Stock-based compensation



11,340



7,889 Shares issued as payment for services



2,941



2,915 Bad debt expense



218



9 Unrealized depreciation in fair value of equity securities and preferred stock

1,096



1,622 Equity in net loss of affiliates



2,460



4,947













Adjusted EBITDA

$ (19,696)

$ (7,116)













Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

127,693,336



118,956,780 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.15)

$ (0.06)













Supplemental information:











Impact of change in deferred revenue related to upfront and milestone payments $ (13,647)

$ (10,190)

