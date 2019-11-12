Intrexon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced its third quarter financial results for 2019.

Recent Business Highlights:

In Intrexon Health:

Precigen, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, continues to advance its clinical and pre-clinical portfolios. Details about Precigen accomplishments will be highlighted during a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 AM ET ;

; Triple-Gene LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of Intrexon, completed patient enrollment and dosing for the second cohort in its Phase 1 clinical trial of INXN-4001, an investigational new drug which is the world's first triple effector gene drug candidate being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure, and expects to present preliminary data at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions November 16-18 th in Philadelphia ;

in ; ActoBio Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, received a greenlight from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board to open the randomized part of the adult combination cohort and the open-label part of the adolescent combination cohort in its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of AG019 for the treatment of early onset type 1 diabetes. ActoBio's collaboration partner Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) continues patient recruitment in the Phase 2 trial of AG013 for the treatment of severe oral mucositis and anticipates completion of enrollment by the end of the fourth quarter 2019;

Exemplar Genetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, formed a collaboration with Lovelace Biomedical to continue development of Exemplar's porcine animal model for sickle cell disease with support from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences;

Collaborator PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) announced its intention to file an Investigational New Drug submission for its gene therapy candidate for Friedreich ataxia in mid-2020; and

With two clinical stage collaboration product candidates, collaborator Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) announced it is being acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, with the transaction expected to close in Q4, 2019. Proceeds to Intrexon are due upon the closing.

In Intrexon Bioengineering:

Intrexon appointed David H. Witte, formerly of IHS Markit, as Chief Executive Officer of MBP Titan LLC, a standalone subsidiary company of Intrexon comprising Intrexon's Methane Bioconversion Platform (MBP) with its associated technologies, personnel, and facilities. Intrexon transferred substantially all of its proprietary assets related to MBP to this new entity and, under Mr. Witte's leadership, MBP will seek investment to fund its capital needs. Intrexon and Governor David Dewhurst, Chairman Designate of MBP Titan, have agreed that Governor Dewhurst will participate in this financing in lieu of his previous commitment;

, formerly of IHS Markit, as Chief Executive Officer of MBP Titan LLC, a standalone subsidiary company of Intrexon comprising Intrexon's Methane Bioconversion Platform (MBP) with its associated technologies, personnel, and facilities. Intrexon transferred substantially all of its proprietary assets related to MBP to this new entity and, under Mr. Witte's leadership, MBP will seek investment to fund its capital needs. Intrexon and Governor , Chairman Designate of MBP Titan, have agreed that Governor Dewhurst will participate in this financing in lieu of his previous commitment; Okanagan Specialty Fruits, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, completed the 2019 harvest of Arctic ® Goldens and Arctic ® Grannies yielding an estimated 6,800 bins (6 million pounds) of apples, a 3.5-fold increase over 2018;

Goldens and Arctic Grannies yielding an estimated 6,800 bins (6 million pounds) of apples, a 3.5-fold increase over 2018; Oxitec, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, initiated a pilot project for releases of its 2 nd Generation Friendly ™ Aedes aegypti technology in Indaiatuba, Brazil . Additionally, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) closed the comment period on Oxitec's Experimental Use Permit (EUP) application to conduct pilot projects on its 2 nd generation Friendly ™ Aedes aegypti technology in Florida and Texas . Oxitec is coordinating with EPA leadership on its application and contingent upon regulatory approval, anticipates mosquito releases would commence in 2020. Oxitec also received a cash payment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for completing certain developmental milestones;

Generation Friendly technology in Indaiatuba, . Additionally, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) closed the comment period on Oxitec's Experimental Use Permit (EUP) application to conduct pilot projects on its 2 generation Friendly technology in and . Oxitec is coordinating with EPA leadership on its application and contingent upon regulatory approval, anticipates mosquito releases would commence in 2020. Oxitec also received a cash payment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for completing certain developmental milestones; Intrexon closed its Animal Sciences Division and Cell Engineering Unit; and

Effective October 29, 2019 , Intrexon entered into a stock purchase agreement with TS AquaCulture, LLC, an affiliate of Third Security, LLC, for the sale of 8,239,199 shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), representing all of Intrexon's ownership interests in AquaBounty, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $21.6 million .

Corporate Matters:

Intrexon continues its discussions and negotiations with multiple parties concerning the sale or disposition of numerous business units and assets;

Randal J. Kirk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intrexon, has also made a non-binding offer to purchase for cash all non-healthcare assets, including Intrexon Bioengineering, although there is no certainty that any transaction with Mr. Kirk will be entered into or consummated, and any such transaction would be subject to negotiation and approval by an independent committee of Intrexon's Board of Directors; and

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intrexon, has also made a non-binding offer to purchase for cash all non-healthcare assets, including Intrexon Bioengineering, although there is no certainty that any transaction with Mr. Kirk will be entered into or consummated, and any such transaction would be subject to negotiation and approval by an independent committee of Intrexon's Board of Directors; and Intrexon believes that the Company has options available to allow it to achieve, without the sale of equity, binding commitments with respect to its yearend cash goal of $175 million , allowing it to begin 2020 with a tighter focus on Health and especially around Precigen.

There are risks and uncertainties inherent in forecasts of this nature, including with respect to the challenges in identifying and negotiating with counterparties, transactions taking longer or generating lower proceeds than expected, changes in strategic directions, general market developments, costs and expenses being higher than anticipated, developments in clinical, market or competitive data, and other factors of the type generally applicable to the Company's business, including those discussed under the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues of $23.0 million ;

; Net loss of $53.6 million attributable to Intrexon, or $(0.35) per basic share, including non-cash charges of $19.5 million ; and

attributable to Intrexon, or per basic share, including non-cash charges of ; and Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $89.7 million and the value of common equity securities totaled $22.8 million at September 30, 2019 .

Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues of $82.4 million ;

; Net loss of $153.1 million attributable to Intrexon, or $(1.00) per basic share, including non-cash charges of $47.7 million .

"Intrexon's longstanding focus on Health and, in particular, in cancer therapeutics may be vindicated as Precigen's clinical programs further develop," commented Mr. Kirk.

Mr. Kirk concluded, "When I became CEO in 2009, when the company entered into its first collaboration in 2011, when it IPO'd in 2013 and through last year's reacquisition of the vast majority of its commercial rights pertaining to its cancer therapeutics programs, healthcare has been our greatest area of investment and potential. When Helen Sabzevari joined us in 2017 as President of Precigen, truly the repository of the original Intrexon technology as well as its most substantial technology acquisitions, we saw great potential if these technologies could be unlocked by a great drug development team. Today we begin to share with the world what Helen and her team have accomplished and, equally importantly, to let you hear this formidable pharmaceutical executive tell you this in her own words."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues decreased $9.4 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Collaboration and licensing revenues decreased $8.1 million, or 57%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to the reacquisition of rights previously licensed to some of Intrexon's most significant collaborators in the second half of 2018 and the result of which eliminated or substantially reduced revenues previously generated from those collaborations. Additionally, collaboration and licensing revenues from collaborations with other collaborators decreased due to lower demand for research and development services in the current year period.

Research and development expenses decreased $13.4 million, or 30%. The 2018 amounts include an $8.7 million expense related to in-process research and development reacquired as part of an asset acquisition in September 2018. Additionally, depreciation and amortization decreased $2.2 million primarily due to intangible assets that were impaired or abandoned in 2018. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased $14.0 million, or 36%, and of this amount, $11.2 million was primarily attributable to (i) decreased compensation expenses related to performance and retention incentives for SG&A employees and (ii) decreased share-based compensation expense which arose primarily from the departure of former employees during the first half of the current year.

Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues decreased $35.0 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Collaboration and licensing revenues decreased $30.4 million, or 59%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to the reacquisition of rights previously licensed to some of Intrexon's most significant collaborators in the second half of 2018 and the result of which eliminated or substantially reduced revenues previously generated from those collaborations. Product revenues decreased $5.0 million, or 21%, primarily due to lower customer demand. Gross margin on products also declined in the current period for the same reason.

Research and development expenses decreased $25.0 million, or 20%. The 2018 amounts include (i) an $8.7 million expense related to in-process research and development reacquired as part of an asset acquisition in September 2018 and (ii) $5.3 million of one-time costs associated with closing one of Oxitec's research and development facilities as the Company decentralized operations previously conducted in this facility. Additionally, depreciation and amortization decreased $6.5 million primarily due to intangible assets that were impaired or abandoned in 2018. SG&A expenses decreased $33.1 million, or 29%, and of this amount, $26.7 million was primarily attributable to (i) decreased share-based compensation expense which arose primarily from the departure of former employees as well as a result of certain stock option grants becoming fully vested in 2018 and (ii) decreased compensation expenses related to performance and retention incentives for SG&A employees.

Conference Call and Webcast

Precigen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cellular therapies to improve the lives of patients and a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, will host a conference call today Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00 AM ET to provide Precigen business and pipeline updates. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (Domestic US), 1-866-284-3684 (Canada), and 1‑412-317-6061 (International) and providing the number 4454504 to join the Precigen Business and Pipeline Update Call. Participants may also access the live webcast through Intrexon's website in the Investors section at http://investors.dna.com/events or Precigen's website in the Presentations section at https://precigen.com/media/#id-presentations.

About Intrexon Corporation

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) is Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA® to create biologically-based products that improve the quality of life and the health of the planet through two operating units – Intrexon Health and Intrexon Bioengineering. Intrexon Health is focused on addressing unmet medical needs through a diverse spectrum of therapeutic modalities, including gene and cell therapies, microbial bioproduction, and regenerative medicine. Intrexon Bioengineering seeks to address global challenges across food, agriculture, environmental, energy, and industrial fields by advancing biologically engineered solutions to improve sustainability and efficiency. Our integrated technology suite provides industrial-scale design and development of complex biological systems delivering unprecedented control, quality, function, and performance of living cells. We call our synthetic biology approach Better DNA®, and we invite you to discover more at www.dna.com or follow us on Twitter at @Intrexon, on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Trademarks

Intrexon, UltraCAR-T, Arctic, Friendly, Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA, and Better DNA are trademarks of Intrexon and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding clinical and pre-clinical development activities by Intrexon and its collaborators, commercial and business development plans and the submission of regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Intrexon's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to Intrexon's plans, objectives and expectations for the development of Intrexon's business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) Intrexon's strategy and overall approach to its business model, its efforts to realign its business, and its ability to exercise more control and ownership over the development process and commercialization path; (ii) Intrexon's ability to successfully enter new markets or develop additional products, including the expected timing and results of investigational studies and preclinical and clinical trials, whether with its collaborators or independently; (iii) Intrexon's ability to successfully enter into optimal strategic relationships with its subsidiaries and operating companies that it may form in the future; (iv) Intrexon's ability to hold or generate significant operating capital, including through partnering, asset sales and operating cost reductions; (v) actual or anticipated variations in Intrexon's operating results; (vi) actual or anticipated fluctuations in Intrexon's competitors' or its collaborators' operating results or changes in their respective growth rates; (vii) Intrexon's cash position; (viii) market conditions in Intrexon's industry; (ix) the volatility of Intrexon's stock price; (x) Intrexon's ability, and the ability of its collaborators, to protect Intrexon's intellectual property and other proprietary rights and technologies; (xi) Intrexon's ability, and the ability of its collaborators, to adapt to changes in laws or regulations and policies; (xii) the outcomes of pending and future litigation; (xiii) the rate and degree of market acceptance of any products developed by Intrexon, its subsidiaries, collaborations or joint ventures; (xiv) Intrexon's ability to retain and recruit key personnel; (xv) Intrexon's expectations related to the use of proceeds from its public offerings and other financing efforts; (xvi) Intrexon's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (xvii) the successful formation of a stand-alone company for our Methane Bioconversion Platform; and (xviii) the successful completion of certain anticipated transactions. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intrexon's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Intrexon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this presentation is as of the date of the release, and Intrexon undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For more information regarding Intrexon Corporation, contact:

Investor Contact: Steven Harasym Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 investors@dna.com Corporate Contact: Marie Rossi, PhD Vice President, Communications Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 publicrelations@dna.com

Intrexon Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,428



$ 102,768 Restricted cash



—





6,987 Short-term investments



45,285





119,688 Equity securities



16,320





384 Receivables













Trade, net



20,413





21,195 Related parties, net



2,588





4,129 Other, net



1,970





2,754 Inventory



17,295





21,447 Prepaid expenses and other



9,033





6,131















Total current assets



157,332





285,483 Equity securities, noncurrent



6,515





1,798 Property, plant and equipment, net



122,706





128,874 Intangible assets, net



107,141





129,291 Goodwill



147,949





149,585 Investments in affiliates



17,487





18,859 Right-of-use assets



43,211





— Other assets



2,564





2,287















Total assets

$ 604,905



$ 716,177























Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 7,395



$ 13,420 Accrued compensation and benefits



9,862





10,687 Other accrued liabilities



13,664





20,620 Deferred revenue



12,764





15,554 Lines of credit



569





466 Current portion of long-term debt



31,433





559 Current portion of lease liabilities



6,224





— Related party payables



44





256















Total current liabilities



81,955





61,562 Long-term debt, net of current portion



184,034





211,235 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



66,360





54,210 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



38,182





— Deferred tax liabilities, net



5,732





7,213 Other long-term liabilities



221





3,235















Total liabilities



376,484





337,455















Commitments and contingencies













Total equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



1,745,177





1,722,012 Accumulated deficit



(1,483,654)





(1,330,545) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(33,102)





(28,612)















Total Intrexon shareholders' equity



228,421





362,855 Noncontrolling interests



—





15,867















Total equity



228,421





378,722















Total liabilities and total equity

$ 604,905



$ 716,177

Intrexon Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands,

except share and per

share data)



Three months ended



Nine months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

























Revenues























Collaboration and licensing

revenues

$ 6,185

$ 14,324

$ 21,252

$ 51,622 Product revenues



5,852



6,829



18,528



23,549 Service revenues



9,924



10,414



39,707



40,379 Other revenues



1,082



881



2,877



1,839 Total revenues



23,043



32,448



82,364



117,389

























Operating Expenses























Cost of products



8,263



8,877



25,729



28,046 Cost of services



6,550



6,449



21,860



21,127 Research and development



31,480



44,885



99,060



124,072 Selling, general and

administrative



24,741



38,708



79,818



112,872 Impairment loss



626



—



626



— Total operating

expenses



71,660



98,919



227,093



286,117 Operating loss



(48,617)



(66,471)



(144,729)



(168,728)

























Other Expense, Net























Unrealized and realized

appreciation

(depreciation) in fair value

of equity securities and

preferred stock, net



(3,068)



(7,287)



2,634



(27,565) Interest expense



(4,471)



(3,999)



(13,140)



(4,240) Interest and dividend

income



885



6,107



3,280



17,323 Other income, net



2,772



1,452



673



571 Total other expense, net



(3,882)



(3,727)



(6,553)



(13,911) Equity in net loss of

affiliates



(1,647)



(2,870)



(5,034)



(9,880) Loss before income

taxes



(54,146)



(73,068)



(156,316)



(192,519) Income tax benefit



512



14,322



1,615



19,535 Net loss

$ (53,634)

$ (58,746)

$ (154,701)

$ (172,984) Net loss attributable to the

noncontrolling interests



—



1,422



1,592



4,113 Net loss attributable to

Intrexon

$ (53,634)

$ (57,324)

$ (153,109)

$ (168,871) Net loss attributable to

Intrexon per share, basic

and diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.44)

$ (1.00)

$ (1.31) Weighted average shares

outstanding, basic and

diluted



154,596,257



129,518,989



153,770,785



128,843,991

