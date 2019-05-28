Intrexon to Participate in 2019 BIO International Convention

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced the Company and its subsidiaries will participate in the 2019 BIO International Convention June 3-6th in Philadelphia.

Pieter Rottiers , PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ActoBio Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon and innovative clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of microbe-based therapeutic agents, will be giving a company presentation on Monday June 3 rd from 2:15 -2:30 pm ET.

The BIO International Convention in Philadelphia celebrates the globally important innovations in biotech that start with one: one meeting, one theory, one trial, one breakthrough. Attendees will take advantage of unparalleled business partnering, gain insights in hundreds of education sessions, and network with 16,000+ of biotech's most influential. Learn more at convention.bio.org.

The companies' presentations will not be webcast.

