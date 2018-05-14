Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Intrexon Corporation

08:00 ET

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick, PhD, PE, Dist.M. ASCE, NAE, Intrexon's Chief Operating Officer, and Thomas E. Shrader, PhD, CFA, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference at Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 15th, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

About Intrexon Corporation:
Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) is Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA™ to create biologically-based products that improve the quality of life and the health of the planet.  Intrexon's integrated technology suite provides its partners across diverse markets with industrial-scale design and development of complex biological systems delivering unprecedented control, quality, function, and performance of living cells. We call our synthetic biology approach Better DNA®, and we invite you to discover more at www.dna.com or follow us on Twitter at @Intrexon, on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Trademarks
Intrexon, Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA, and Better DNA are trademarks of Intrexon and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business.  Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information regarding Intrexon Corporation, contact:

Investor Contact:

Thomas E. Shrader, PhD, CFA

Vice President, Communications and Strategy

Tel: +1 (475) 206-7798

tshrader@intrexon.com

Corporate Contact:

Marie Rossi, PhD

Director, Technical Communications

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

publicrelations@intrexon.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intrexon-to-participate-in-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-healthcare-conference-300647447.html

SOURCE Intrexon Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dna.com

Also from this source

May 10, 2018, 16:05 ET Intrexon Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

May 03, 2018, 08:00 ET Intrexon to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Intrexon Corporation

08:00 ET