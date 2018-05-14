About Intrexon Corporation:

Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) is Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA™ to create biologically-based products that improve the quality of life and the health of the planet. Intrexon's integrated technology suite provides its partners across diverse markets with industrial-scale design and development of complex biological systems delivering unprecedented control, quality, function, and performance of living cells. We call our synthetic biology approach Better DNA®, and we invite you to discover more at www.dna.com or follow us on Twitter at @Intrexon, on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Trademarks

Intrexon, Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA, and Better DNA are trademarks of Intrexon and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information regarding Intrexon Corporation, contact:

Investor Contact: Thomas E. Shrader, PhD, CFA Vice President, Communications and Strategy Tel: +1 (475) 206-7798 tshrader@intrexon.com Corporate Contact: Marie Rossi, PhD Director, Technical Communications Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 publicrelations@intrexon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intrexon-to-participate-in-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-healthcare-conference-300647447.html

SOURCE Intrexon Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dna.com

