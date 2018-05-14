Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas P. Bostick, PhD, PE, Dist.M. ASCE, NAE, Intrexon's Chief Operating Officer, and Thomas E. Shrader, PhD, CFA, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference at Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 15th, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
