Intrigue Raises $2M to Secure the Enterprise through Attack Surface Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrigue , an innovator in the rapidly growing information security space, Attack Surface Management, today announced its $2M seed round led by LiveOak Venture Partners. The company will use this initial funding to accelerate product development and establish its go-to-market strategy to meet the explosive growth in adoption of Intrigue's Attack Surface Management platform. The seed funding will also support the security and developer communities contributing to Intrigue Core , the open source asset discovery project that serves as the backbone of Intrigue's enterprise solutions.

"You can't secure what you can't see. Intrigue goes far beyond current offerings to give enterprises visibility into their entire public-facing footprint so they can both monitor and secure it," said Creighton Hicks, Principal at LiveOak Venture Partners. "LiveOak is super excited about our partnership with Intrigue. We move quickly and early when we see this rare combination of rapid customer adoption and a founding team that defines technical expertise. Intrigue's ability to solve a very difficult problem via a simple and usable solution adds a lot of value to a lot of people and sets it apart from the standard market hype."

Attack Surface Management is defined as the practice of relentless mapping and securing of all Internet-facing assets throughout an organization's entire network perimeter. It has rapidly become a top enterprise priority, as massive adoption of cloud, SaaS and mobile across a distributed workforce means an expanding and evolving attack surface subject to an increasing number of sophisticated threats. The problem isn't new, but it is becoming both more important and more difficult to solve, and legacy tools are unable to adapt. Organizations of every size are struggling to find an easy way to understand the size and composition of their attack surface, let alone to try to identify and remediate any exposure.

Intrigue offers the industry's most comprehensive view of an enterprise's attack surface. It is the only Attack Surface Management solution that fully enables organizations to map their assets, monitor their environment and mitigate ongoing risk. The company was founded in 2019 by Jonathan Cran, a former principal at Rapid7, Bugcrowd and Kenna Security, and architect of multiple leading security technologies, standards and frameworks.

"Intrigue began with the idea that security teams must be able to scale to enable innovation while also managing an ever growing and changing attack surface. To do this well requires deep visibility of assets and awareness of their exposure to threat actors," explains Jonathan Cran, Intrigue's Founder and CEO. "In this transitional moment, where technology is becoming more dynamic and distributed, and in the wake of yet another unprecedented wave of breaches, we are partnering with the team at LiveOak to quickly bring our solution to market. The founding team at Intrigue has spent years in the trenches exploring the problem set and building a world class attack surface discovery platform. With this investment, we are now in a position to expand upon this foundation - investing in our enterprise solution and partnering deeply with our customers."

Intrigue Enterprise includes expanded non-linear mapping technology for asset discovery; workflows for automatic scoping and vulnerability control; and extensive enterprise integrations. The Intrigue Core open source software project includes a discovery engine for asset mapping, vulnerability and misconfiguration identification, and deep asset fingerprinting and analysis. Intrigue speeds enterprise growth and innovation by discovering and understanding the relationships among all mapped assets and rapidly finding exposures in those assets, resulting in safety and peace of mind among organizations pressed to innovate more quickly than ever before.

"Managing enterprise security is a different ballgame than ever before especially with the rise of cloud native," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Intrigue's novel and extensive approach to mapping, monitoring and managing attack surfaces and its open source strategy move the state of cloud native security forward."

"Attack Surface Management was born out of necessity, with the recognition that existing security tools are unable to effectively discover and map an organization's assets. Traditional vulnerability management offerings consistently miss assets, and penetration tests occur too infrequently to reliably fill that gap", says Adrian Sanabria, Senior Research Engineer at CyberRisk Alliance. "I've yet to find a case where an organization used a solution like Intrigue, and wasn't surprised by some significant discoveries."

"The beauty of Intrigue is that it provides amazing detail on the attack surface and defensive posture not only of your organization, but importantly, that of other organizations you depend upon, like your vendors, supply chain, and critical infrastructure sector," said Greg Conti, Cofounder and Principal at Kopidion, Black Hat Trainer, and Founder of the U.S. Army Cyber Institute, "What we think is our organizational attack surface always differs from the reality. Intrigue allows defenders to learn the truth of their attack surface quickly and easily."

"Intrigue is an essential part of your security operations, as it not only creates a very detailed infrastructure mapping across all types of assets, but it also continually monitors known threats, and alerts an organization to potential exposure. Intrigue is an extremely comprehensive asset discovery and security assessment platform that provides its users with an early warning to effectively mitigate risk," said Chris Gates, Red Team Manager at Robinhood.

"What I am seeing almost everywhere is that security teams are increasingly becoming overwhelmed by data. They are inundated with an exploding number of security alerts driven by fundamental changes in IT infrastructure, a move to remote work, and an increase in the frequency of sophisticated threats," said Greg Martin, GM of Security at Sumo Logic and Former Cyber-security Advisor to NASA, FBI and the Secret Service. "To optimize security operations and ensure a focus on the most critical vulnerabilities, it is essential that an organization receive actionable intelligence to quickly analyze any threat and immediately assess both its importance and the degree of exposure within their environment. This process used to be very manual, time-consuming, and error prone - now an organization can just use Intrigue."

Intrigue is an innovator in enterprise attack surface management. Our solutions actively map and monitor over 120,000 organizations and integrate with more than 250 data sources and security technologies to ensure our customers achieve near 100% asset visibility and near 100% discovery of risk due to active software vulnerability and configuration error. More than 2,500 organizations trust Intrigue as their early warning system for information security.

LiveOak Venture Partners is a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas. With 20 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $2 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of Live Oaks investments begin at the Seed and Series A stages, LiveOak is a full life cycle investor focused on helping create category leading technology and technology-enabled service companies headquartered in Texas. LiveOak Venture Partners has been the lead investor in over 30 exciting high-growth Texas-based companies in the last seven years including ones such as CS Disco, Digital Pharmacist, OJO Labs, Opcity and TrustRadius.

