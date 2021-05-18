Intrinsic Digital Names Justin Mink as Chief Revenue Officer

Mink will be responsible for growing the Sales and Marketing teams of Intrinsic Digital's flagship brands (ApartmentGeofencing.com, RestaurantGeofencing.com, HotelGeoFencing.com), working closely with the Product team to ensure ongoing product-market fit as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory. In addition, Mink will orient the company's sales and marketing strategy towards an educational, consultative approach designed to help customers leverage location-based marketing technology to achieve their business goals.

Previously, Mink was Senior Vice President of Franchise Growth at Scorpion, where he oversaw business growth of Scorpion Franchise business and client partners during a tenure that saw the company recognized for 10 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies.

Mink states, "I'm thrilled to join the Intrinsic Digital team. Location-based marketing is forever changing how apartments, restaurants, hotels, and franchises acquire and retain residents and customers. I am passionate about helping clients thrive in the face of rapid digital change, and the Intrinsic Digital team has fast become the industry leader in helping businesses embrace new mediums like OTT/CTV to drive measurable outcomes. It's incredibly exciting to have an opportunity to help businesses leverage these emerging technologies in a meaningful way."

CEO of Intrinsic Digital, Matthew Kilmurry, notes, "I first met Justin over 10 years ago during my time as VP of Digital Marketing at Bozzuto. He was the Director of National Brands at Reach Local and a key partner. I've always been impressed with his constant focus on providing value for clients, even if it falls outside the scope of engagement. We've kept in touch over the years, and he's been a friend, mentor and one of those people you hope to work with again. I couldn't be happier that Justin has joined the team as a key executive and I'm excited for the immediate value he'll bring to our clients and the organization."

About Intrinsic Digital

Intrinsic Digital partners with marketers in key industries, such as multifamily and hospitality, through our flagship brands ApartmentGeofencing.com, RestaurantGeofencing.com and HotelGeofencing.com. We design and deploy brand-approved, hyper-local campaigns that help our clients reach the right customers with pin-point precision. We employ a three-prong approach of market research, advanced targeting and ad delivery (across display, video, OTT/CTV, and social), and actionable reporting based on what really drives foot traffic and sales.

SOURCE Intrinsic Digital Marketing