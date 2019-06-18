Intrinsyc Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20, 2019, 12:30PM Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC andOTCQX: ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products, today announced that Tracy Rees, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th

TIME: 12:30PM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Intrinsyc achieved 26.4% Compound Annual Growth since 2014, with record revenue achieved in 2018.

The Company also increased design wins for their proprietary Edge Computing Modules from 3 to 59 over that period.

In this year, Intrinsyc announced several new edge computing platforms, as well as new orders and design wins from a variety of industrial and consumer IoT companies.

ABOUT INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry's highest-performance production-ready edge computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,400 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC andOTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

