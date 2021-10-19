Intrivo launches On/Go™, an FDA-authorized at-home rapid COVID-19 self-test, delivering 95% accuracy in just 10 minutes through unique AI-powered mobile app

"Given the widespread COVID-19 testing shortages, it's more important than ever that we're providing a holistic testing-to-tracing solution that's highly reliable, quick, affordable, and easy to use," said Reeve Benaron, founder and Co-CEO of Intrivo. "As a parent, businessman, and huge sports fan, I understand how COVID-19 has disrupted all aspects of daily life. We're excited to provide a trusted and accessible solution that will help contain this pandemic and help our loved ones and communities get back to living their lives to the fullest."

The test is as simple as "tap, swab, snap." Users tap to start the app, gently swab their lower nostril, and take a quick snapshot of the test cassette with their phone camera. They are quickly provided personalized guidance and support based on their results. The On/Go app includes a unique, secure digital passport that includes current test results and vaccine records that can be used to gain access to restaurants, businesses, live events, travel and more. On/Go leverages individual test results to power population level insights in real time. Whether used by a large employer, business, hospital, entertainment venue, government entity, school or university, On/Go enables organizations of all types to stay ahead of COVID-19 and reduce costly shutdowns.

"Despite initial hopes, it's clear that neither vaccines alone nor current diagnostics solutions can solve the COVID-19 crisis,'' said Ron Gutman, Co-CEO of Intrivo. "We are humbled by the rapid early adoption of our test+tech solutions, from the robust demand by Fortune 500 corporations, to becoming an Amazon best seller in our pre-launch tests, all the way to the opportunity to serve millions in vulnerable and under-served populations via government partnerships. To make our new platform readily available for population managers, we also offer an attractive new business model called DaaS (Diagnostics as a Service). Intrivo's DaaS package makes it easier to automatically administer tests directly, effortlessly identify and track pandemic outbreaks, and seamlessly manage them in real-time with highly targeted and personalized interventions. Thanks to the tireless commitment of our world-class team of scientists and technology leaders, we're ready to disrupt COVID-19 for good. Together, the On/Go test and companion app are helping individuals and organizations everywhere get back to doing the things they love immediately, confidently, and cost-effectively."

On/Go, powered by Intrivo, delivers a groundbreaking data-driven population management platform for targeted interventions that enables safer, happier, healthier lives for people everywhere. Order your On/Go tests today and download the app at LetsOnGo.com.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is harnessing the power of AI to help control COVID-19 while preparing the world to tackle future health challenges and helping everyone live happier, healthier, safer lives.

In the past year, Intrivo has delivered tens of millions of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests worldwide, achieved multiple FDA and other authorizations across a variety of markets, while leveraging its superior patent-pending technology. While the company is currently focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic, it will expand its solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises alike. To learn more about Intrivo and its world-class, tech-driven solutions, please visit www.intrivo.com.

The On/Go™ COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

