Intrivo Teams with Amazon Business to Offer COVID-19 Rapid Tests
Now Available on Amazon Business, Intrivo Gives U.S. Health Professionals Faster, Easier Access to Accurate Point-of-Care Antigen Testing
Mar 04, 2021, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrivo, a Los Angeles-based digital health company presently focused on high-quality testing solutions for COVID-19, today announced that it will offer COVID-19 rapid antigen tests on Amazon Business in the U.S. An intended point-of-care test with results in 10 minutes, the CareStartTM Antigen test is only available to registered businesses and professionals operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
As the exclusive commercialization partner for CareStartTM COVID-19 tests in the U.S., Intrivo will handle all orders and fulfillment of its CareStartTM Antigen kit for approved buyers. Intrivo will be better able to provide healthcare practitioners with faster, streamlined access to accurate, quality COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at higher volumes by utilizing Amazon Business, which serves millions of customers worldwide and 84 of the top 100 health systems in the U.S.
"Working with Amazon Business to distribute our antigen tests in their online store is a major milestone for our company," said Reeve Benaron, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Intrivo. "We are heartened by the opportunity to enable health workers in this country access to these tests through Amazon Business, with the hopes that testing can help create a path to reopening our schools, easing strain on our healthcare systems and reclaiming our quality of life."
Intrivo's work with Amazon Business is the latest in the testing provider's efforts to expand distribution to more customers in need. In December 2020, Intrivo inked distribution deals with McKesson Medical-Surgical, Concordance Healthcare Solutions and NDC, Inc. creating a robust network of channel partners to expand the CareStartTM supply chain for healthcare providers and patients across the country.
The CareStartTM Antigen kits -- which are manufactured in the U.S. by Access Bio -- can be administered in any point-of-care setting by a health care provider with a CLIA waiver. A recent amendment to the CareStartTM Antigen test's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allows for the use of lower nasal swabs to collect viral protein samples without sacrificing the sensitivity and specificity associated with a nasopharyngeal (NP) collection method. The result is a faster, less invasive testing process that also eases patient fears of discomfort and allows practitioners to turn around results on-site in 10 minutes without needing additional equipment or special instruments for analyses.
The test is a lateral-flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection of extracted nucleocapsid protein antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swab and nasopharyngeal specimens collected from individuals suspected of being infected with COVID-19 or exposed to COVID-19. Clinical validations are showing results of 87.2% sensitivity and 100% specificity for anterior nares specimen collection. Each CareStartTM COVID-19 antigen test kit includes test devices, assay buffer, extraction vials and caps, specimen collection swabs, positive and negative control swabs, and instructions. Each kit can administer up to 20 antigen tests.
For more information about Intrivo and CareStartTM COVID-19 Antigen test, please visit: https://intrivo.com/ or https://carestart.com
About Intrivo:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Intrivo is an organization driven by science and dedicated to providing sophisticated and accurate diagnostic testing to save lives and slow the spread of infectious diseases. Intrivo's mission is to combine intuitive tools with comprehensive health information to steward patients from triage to recovery and sustained wellness. In keeping with that mission, Intrivo is the exclusive U.S. commercialization partner for Access Bio, Inc.'s CareStartTM line of COVID-19 testing products, all of which are solely manufactured in the U.S.
Contact:
Laynie Held, [email protected]
SOURCE Intrivo
Share this article