Introducing … Choice Touring By Globus

LITTLETON, Colo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers who are ready for a new way to tour, a "you" way to tour, meet Choice Touring by Globus. This exciting new touring style – unveiled this week – promises wayfarers and wanderers all the wonder of discovering the world with a touch of whim and all the fun of exploring new destinations with the infusion of flexibility. Choice Touring by Globus is offering travelers 13 NEW itineraries in Europe and North America.

"With the introduction of Choice Touring by Globus, we're giving travelers a whole new way to cure their curiosities," said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. "On these new, special itineraries, they can choose from a menu of memories while still enjoying everything they love about a perfectly planned tour."

In addition to providing guided sightseeing at the must-see sights, Choice Touring by Globus presents YourChoice Excursions: A selection of curated experiences in key and off-the-beaten-path destinations – included in the package price – so travelers can tailor their tour to their own interests and passions.

NEW Choice Touring by Globus itineraries – launching later this year and into 2022 – include:

EUROPE:

1. HOT TAM!: SCOTLAND BY DESIGN – More haggis or history? More insider stories or Outlander scenery? You choose how to rock your tartans on this 9-day vacation from Edinburgh to Glasgow with a menu of complimentary YourChoice Excursions.

2. GREEN WITH ENVY: IRELAND BY DESIGN – More rounds of stout or made-from-scratch soda bread? More Wilde or the Wild Atlantic Way? Indulge in endless shenanigans on this 8-day discovery from Dublin to Limerick with a menu of complimentary YourChoice Excursions.

3. OH MY GODDESS!: GREECE BY DESIGN – Embark on an odyssey of epic proportions on this 8-day vacation in Greece. How will you unleash your inner god or goddess? With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, you choose when, where, and how to say, "Opa!"

4. THE ALPS OUT LOUD: SWITZERLAND & LAKE COMO BY DESIGN – Swiss chocolate or cheese? More Milan fashion or Como's fashionable homes? Wine a little or a lot?! Mountains of possibilities await you thanks to complimentary YourChoice Excursions on this 8-day vacation from Zurich to Como.

5. VENI, VIDI, VICI: UMBRIA & TUSCANY BY DESIGN –Hunt for truffles or catch culture? Soak-in the beauty of waterfalls or stir watercolors? With our complimentary selection of YourChoice Excursions this 8-day journey through the kitchens and countryside of Umbria & Tuscany will inspire Dolce Vita!

6. ROCKS & RHYTHM: PORTUGAL BY DESIGN – Sparkling wine or soulful Fado? Portuguese pastries or pastel plazas? Spend a day retracing the Knights Templar or your nights reveling in foodie traditions. With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, this 8-day trip through Portugal is poetry in motion.

7. TOASTING & COASTING: PORTUGAL & SPAIN BY DESIGN – Catamaran off the Portuguese coast or carafe some Spanish sherry? Marvel at high-stepping horses or step-into history in marvelous piazzas? With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, this 9-day celebration of Portugal and Spain will dance its way into your heart!

NORTH AMERICA:

1. FROM THE TOP: WESTERN CANADA BY DESIGN – Eagles soar and wineries pour on this 8-day journey from vibrant Vancouver to the parks and peaks of Western Canada. How will you fill your cup? However you please thanks to our complimentary selection of YourChoice Excursions.

2. MAD ABOUT MOUNTIES: EASTERN CANADA BY DESIGN – Discover Eastern Canada on a 7-day vacation from Toronto to Montreal. How you explore is up to you. Sailing a serene lake, sipping sparkling wines or soaking in a Scandinavian spa? Standing in a field of lavender or upon a famous vineyard? With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, you choose when, where, and how to say "C'est si bon!"

3. BOOGIE & BLUES: THE SOUTHERN U.S. BY DESIGN – More turn-of-the-century architecture or another sweet tea? March in the footsteps of Civil Rights heroes or boogie through rhythm and blues? Harper Lee mysteries or Hellen Keller histories? On this 8-day tour, YourChoice Excursions promise a soulful, toe-tapping, lip-smacking journey from New Orleans to Nashville.

4. CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': NORTHERN CALIFORNIA BY DESIGN – Head west for a 9-day adventure with the pioneer spirit of Northern California. How will you strike gold? Riding the rails or gliding by kayak? Soaring to mammoth views or singing the Folsom blues? With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, you choose how to fulfill your California dream. What a rush!

5. SUNNY DAYS, STARRY NIGHTS: AMERICA'S ROCKY MOUNTAINS BY DESIGN – Get outward-bound on an 8-day adventure in the Rocky Mountains. How will you indulge your inner mountaineer? Rafting rivers or riding chairlifts? Glamping on a starry night or shopping under sunny skies? With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, you decide how to set your spirit free.

6. THE BOLD & THE BREWTIFUL: MID-ATLANTIC AMERICA BY DESIGN – Follow in the footsteps of the country's first patriots on this 9-day journey. How will you make history? Visiting monuments or revisiting military moments? Sipping masterful craft beer or surveying the canvases of American masters? With complimentary YourChoice Excursions, you choose when, where, and how you'll rediscover America!

The depth and breadth of YourChoice Excursions that these new itineraries provide is unparalleled in touring. Here are just some of the choice examples available to travelers:

INVERNESS : Castles and clan seals or coasting on two wheels?

Castles and clan seals or coasting on two wheels? SIENA: Feast on fresh homemade pasta or pedal through fresh, Florence air?

Feast on fresh homemade pasta or pedal through fresh, Florence air? SACRAMENTO : Sing Folsom blues or feed hometown roots?

Sing blues or feed hometown roots? EASTERN TOWNSHIPS: Sail scenic waters or sip sparkling wines?

Sail scenic waters or sip sparkling wines? YELLOWSTONE: Hike below falls or rise above a mountain village?

"We understand that one size does not always fit all," added Born. "With this new touring style, and YourChoice Excursions, travelers can now spend their days, their way in dozens of destinations across Europe and North America. The average Choice Touring itinerary features three (3) YourChoice destinations with approximately nine (9) excursion options."

BOOK EARLY & SAVE: Travelers who book a Choice Touring vacation can SAVE UP TO 10%.

To learn more about this NEW touring style visit www.globusjourneys.com. Travel advisors should visit www.agents.globusfamily.com.

2021 PEACE OF MIND TRAVEL PLAN. When the world is ready, we will be ready to deliver the world to travelers – risk-free, hassle-free, worry-free and strings-free with our new, 2021 Peace of Mind Travel Plan. This complimentary plan will be attached to all 2021 vacation bookings, giving travelers the flexibility to move vacations to any other 2021 or 2022 date, destination, itinerary or even, another brand in our vast travel portfolio. No penalties, no problem – as long as the booking is moved before the final payment date. With our 2021 Peace of Mind Travel Plan, we are helping you ensure the money you've invested with us is yours and your travels take you exactly where you want to go, when you're ready.

