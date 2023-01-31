Introducing 1SAVES20: A New Rinse-Free Beauty Collection That Saves Water

Skip the Shower with this Resource-Conscious Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip the shower! That's the goal of 1SAVES20, a new collection of rinse-free, resource-conscious beauty products dedicated to raising awareness about water conservation while empowering people to be part of the solution.

As Californians familiar with drought conditions, friends Mo Pritzker, Mary Bang and Adrienne Arieff bonded over a desire to find ways to conserve water while also teaching their kids about making small, meaningful choices.

The "Refresh" hair collection from 1SAVES20: hair mist and dry shampoo that conserve water.

After discovering how much water is used in the bathroom, the trio formulated shower, shampoo and cleansing essentials that deliver a convenient, rinse-free experience using all-natural, planet-friendly ingredients that really work—at home or on the go. For every application, a user saves 20 gallons of water.

"When we all started discussing how water conservation is a top priority – both for us as well as for our children – we realized that the solution isn't a few people practicing conservation perfectly. Rather, it's many people each making small but meaningful choices," says Arieff. "And an easy place to start is in the bathroom where gallons of water are wasted every day. 1SAVES20 offers convenient solutions that refresh without water."

Cruelty-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free and vegan, essentials include:

Body wipes

Body mist

Face wipes

Face mist

Dry shampoo

Hair mist

Cleansing balm

Multi-balm

What's more, 1SAVES20 is committed to giving back. The company donates 500 products each month to homeless centers across the country. With hygiene products among the most requested, 1SAVES20's partnership with centers from coast to coast gives access to these essentials directly to those in need.

Available at 1SAVES20.com and Amazon, the collection retails from $12.99 to $16.99.

Founded in 2022 by friends devoted to preserving the planet's precious resources by empowering people to make big changes through small choices, 1SAVES20 formulates resource-conscious beauty products that conserve water. Rich in natural and organic ingredients, 1SAVES20 delivers a convenient, rinse-free experience at home or on the go. Turn off the faucet. That's the refreshing beauty of 1SAVES20.

