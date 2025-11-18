Introducing a Better Eyeglass for $95 -- Featuring Premium Trivex® Lenses

REKS brings sports-performance optical technology to everyday eyewear, combining premium Trivex® lenses with unbreakable frames at a direct-to-consumer price.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REKS®, the optical company known for its high-performance prescription sunglasses, today announced the launch of a new line of prescription eyeglasses built on the same advanced optical technology trusted by athletes and pilots worldwide.

The new collection, priced at just $95, features premium Trivex® lenses — delivering sharper optics, superior impact resistance, and lightweight comfort — paired with REKS's proprietary unbreakable frames. The combination delivers what the company calls "a better eyeglass for $95."

A Better Eyeglass for $95 Sunglass Sale featuring Trivex lenses

Raising the Standard of Affordable Eyewear

Since 2018, REKS has been a leader in sports performance optics, offering prescription sunglasses featuring Trivex®, a lens material originally developed for U.S. military pilots.

Now we're bringing that same technology to everyday eyeglasses — so you don't have to choose between price and performance. "We've relied on Trivex® lenses for years because they simply perform better," said George Granoff, CEO and Founder of REKS; "They offer sharper vision, greater durability, and lighter weight.

While competitors at similar price points typically use polycarbonate lenses, REKS relies exclusively on Trivex®, manufactured by PPG Industries. According to PPG:

"Trivex material is a unique, scientifically-advanced category of lens material developed to provide the best balance of all performance properties—clear, light, thin and strong. PPG Trivex® lens material delivers exceptional impact resistance, optical clarity, and all-day comfort compared to polycarbonate."

Performance Meets Comfort

REKS eyeglasses are designed for real life — lightweight, stylish, and virtually indestructible. The company's proprietary memory polymer frames can bend and twist without breaking, making them ideal for active users, travelers, and anyone seeking reliable everyday eyewear.

Every $95 pair includes:

Premium Trivex® prescription lenses

Anti-reflective coating

Hard protective case

Free shipping

Available exclusively at www.REKS.com, REKS eyeglasses are sold direct-to-consumer, eliminating retail markups and keeping quality accessible.

Why Trivex® Makes the Difference

Trivex® lenses provide a level of optical clarity that outperforms traditional polycarbonate lenses — offering higher Abbe values for reduced distortion and crisper vision, while remaining lighter and more durable.

"While others pursue the industry standard in polycarbonate lenses, REKS chooses to rely on Trivex® to deliver a truly better visual experience," Granoff added. "It's time for consumers to expect more from their eyewear."

About REKS®

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, REKS® designs and sells high-performance eyewear engineered for clarity, comfort, and durability. The company's proprietary unbreakable frames and use of premium Trivex® lenses have made REKS a trusted name among athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and now, everyday eyewear users.

All REKS eyewear is available exclusively online at www.REKS.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

617-834-8971

SOURCE REKS.com