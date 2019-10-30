Introducing a Comparative Rater for Commercial Insurance

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBQ Systems is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its commercial lines comparative rater, a single entry quoting platform available to independent agents.

IBQ eliminates the time-consuming process of quoting commercial lines, no longer forcing agents to enter the same data over and over in their carrier websites. IBQ's streamlined approach increases efficiency by quoting with all carriers available on the platform.

"Getting rates from more than one carrier is a headache," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems and a former independent agent. "Consequently, a lot of agents only go to one or two different carriers for their commercial quotes. The IBQ Rater gives agents more carrier choices without the extra hassle. It also gives more exposure to carriers, because the agent currently only looks at a few carrier products due to time constraints."

Currently IBQ has 7 national insurance carriers available, with more companies in the pipeline to be added. IBQ's Commercial Rater works for the following lines of business:

Business Owner Policy (BOP)

Commercial Package (GL & Prop)

Workers Comp

Monoline GL

Commercial Auto

The 7 national insurance companies return either a real time rate or a bridge link to the agent on each quote. Real time rates are accurate and the agent can bind from the carrier system with minimal effort. A bridge link drops the agent into the carrier system with all the information populating the carrier website, requiring no repeated data entry.

Comparing commercial insurance quotes is now just as easy as it is for personal lines. IBQ brings InsurTech to the independent agent.

To learn more about IBQ's commercial rater, visit IBQSystems.com/commercial or sales@ibsystems.com

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems software helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

Media Contact:

Charlie Hopkins

509.984.1110 ext. 210

228211@email4pr.com

