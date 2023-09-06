Introducing a Gastronomic Delight: The Debut of Urbani Organic Truffle Line of Products

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbani Truffles, a leading provider of fresh truffles, truffle products, mushrooms, and caviar, is proud to announce the launch of its exquisite range of organic truffle products. Crafted with utmost care and sourced from the lush landscapes of Italy, these premium organic truffle-infused offerings are set to redefine culinary excellence. The organic truffle line is now available for purchase on Urbani.com and in numerous gourmet stores.

Elevating the culinary experience, Urbani's organic truffle line features an array of meticulously crafted products, each promising unparalleled taste and quality. The collection includes:

Organic Black Truffle Sauce, Organic White Truffle Sauce, Organic Black Truffle Honey, Organic Summer Truffle Carpaccio, Organic Porcini Mushrooms Sauce, Organic Black Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic White Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Organic White Truffle Potato Chips.

Urbani Truffles' Non-GMO Project Verified organic truffle line stands as a testament to both its remarkable taste and unwavering commitment to excellence. With certifications in organic standards, vegan suitability, and being free from GMOs and gluten, these products guarantee a guilt-free gastronomic experience that delights food lovers around the globe.

The Organic Certification encompasses the esteemed Precious White Truffle (Tuber Magnatum Pico) and Black Truffle (Tuber Melanosporum Vittadini) species, both cultivated with meticulous care in Urbani Truffles' own truffle beds. Positioned far away from urban centers, these exclusive truffle beds are situated amidst pristine Italian landscapes, ensuring an environment untainted by contamination. It is within these privileged surroundings that Urbani Truffles cultivates truffles of unparalleled flavor and quality.

Urbani Truffles takes immense pride in their meticulous truffle harvesting and foraging process, which embraces the natural purity of the truffles. The truffle beds' strategic locations, far removed from urban influences, safeguard the integrity and authenticity of each truffle. This dedication to cultivating truffles in pristine conditions guarantees an extraordinary culinary experience that captivates the senses.

By combining their Non-GMO Project Verified status, organic certification, vegan suitability, and the artful cultivation of truffles in secluded truffle beds, Urbani Truffles has set a new standard for excellence in the truffle industry. Discerning consumers can confidently indulge in Urbani's organic truffle line, knowing that they are savoring products that reflect the pinnacle of flavor, quality, and purity.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of organic truffle products," said Sabrina Notarnicola, VP of Marketing at Urbani Truffles. "Our passion for exceptional ingredients, combined with the purest organic production methods, has culminated in a collection that truly showcases the essence of truffles. With every jar and bottle, we invite our customers to embark on a culinary journey that elevates their dining experience."

Urbani Truffles, renowned for its 170 years of history, is committed to sourcing the finest ingredients from Italy and delivering gourmet delicacies to its customers. With their dedication to organic excellence and unparalleled expertise, Urbani Truffles has set a new benchmark in the world of truffle delicacies. Whether you are a professional chef or a home cook, these luxurious products are poised to revolutionize the way you experience truffles.

To learn more about Urbani Organic Truffles and to explore their range of organic truffle products, visit https://shop.urbani.com/collections/organic.

About Urbani Truffles

Urbani Truffles is a renowned purveyor of gourmet delicacies dedicated to sourcing the finest ingredients from Italy. With a rich history spanning 170 years, Urbani Truffles continually strives to delight customers with exceptional products that elevate their dining experiences. Discover more at www.urbani.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok.

