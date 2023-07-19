Introducing a Groundbreaking Masterpiece: "DEI In 3D"

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the realm of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as Every Black Life Matters proudly announces the release of Kevin McGary's groundbreaking new book, "DEI In 3D." This exceptional work promises to reshape how we approach DEI and inspire transformative change in our communities, workplaces, and beyond.

Now available on Amazon. Kevin McGary is proud to release his 5th book - DEI in 3D.

In a world where inclusivity and equality have become vital aspirations, "DEI In 3D" emerges as a beacon of hope and a comprehensive guide for individuals, organizations, and leaders seeking principled approaches to a more inclusive society. The book transcends mere theory and political/ideological positions to help confirm tangible solutions to create equitable environments and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

Throughout its pages, readers will embark on a transformative journey, gaining insights into the complexities of DEI and discovering actionable steps to bring about real, principled, and lasting change. DEI In 3D empowers readers to embrace and nurture environments where EVERY individual feels valued, respected, and heard.

McGary brings a wealth of expertise and passion to this remarkable work. As a highly regarded thought leader in complex socio/cultural constructs, McGary confirms why he is heralded as a catalyst of change. With an engaging writing style and a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities of our time, he has crafted a book that resonates with readers from all walks of life, empowering them to become agents of positive transformation.

Key features of "DEI in 3D" include:

A comprehensive exploration of DEI history/historicity.

Confirmation of DEI "designs" and principles

Confirmation of DEI "demands," including anecdotes that illustrate the impact of DEI efforts in various settings

Confirmation of DEI "dilemmas," including challenges and strategies to create inclusive spaces that permanently effect systemic change based on "tried and true" principles, not ideological narcissism

Guidance for organizations and leaders to develop robust initiatives to cultivate inclusive leadership.

"DEI In 3D" represents a critical resource for individuals and organizations committed to embracing diversity and inclusion. By promoting a profound understanding of history and the need to embrace collaboration, this book can spark a profound shift in societal consciousness and create a lasting impact in the pursuit of REAL equality and REAL justice.

To learn more about "DEI In 3D" please visit Amazon and get your copy today:

Kevin McGary is a renowned advocate for diversity and inclusion, with a profound commitment to advancing truth and justice. With Kevin's extensive experience as a Master Class trainer in the realm of racial unity, he has empowered countless individuals and organizations to cult effect transformative change. As a sought-after speaker, consultant, and thought leader, Mr. McGary continues to shape the DEI landscape and inspire others to break down barriers together.

