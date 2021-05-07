Introducing a Home Experience to Create Your Bourbon by Brain Brew Custom Whiskey

First, participants will set up their placemat containing six bourbons, a tasting journal, a patent pending blending ladle and mixing cups. Next, they will access the interactive experience video and begin their journey to the 1800s when bourbon was created by the people.

Brain Brew Custom Whiskey's mission is to enable everyone to create their personal bourbon recipes just like it was in the 1800s enabled by local bourbon blenders. This is an exciting chance for bourbon lovers and bourbon curious to learn their bourbon preferences and have some fun along the way.

For more information, visit: https://brainbrewwhiskey.com/nh-custom-bourbon-kits/

About Brain Brew Custom Whiskey

Brain Brew Custom Whiskey is a craft distillery located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Their purpose is to return whiskey to being of the people, by the people and for the people. With this in mind, they've created three experiences where you can create your personal bourbon recipe. Brain Brew's whiskeys have received some of the highest ratings in the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge as well as the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. They are humbled to have received such high ratings beating some of the world's most iconic whiskey brands.

SOURCE Brain Brew Custom Whiskey