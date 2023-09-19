Introducing A Modern Emotion-Based Approach to Scent: Hierarchy of Needs® Water Fragrance Oil

Designer Ruth Sutcliffe Inspired By Maslow's Culturally Significant Hierarchy of Needs

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scent Guru Group, founded by scent creator Ruth Sutcliffe, is introducing a revolutionary concept in perfumery, one that imagines scent as an expression of each of Maslow's timeless 'hierarchy of needs'. Maslow's original 1943 psychological breakthrough describes human behavior as a set of ever increasing motivations starting with physical need and escalating to emotional desires. Maslow's Hierarchy is: i) physical (like water) ii) safety needs iii) love & belonging iv) esteem vi) self-actualization. The Scent Guru will sequentially release 5 Hierarchy of Needs® fragrances, beginning with HIERARCHY OF NEEDS® WATER. Each is universal in nature, similarly to Maslow's needs, which are intrinsic to all humans, regardless of gender, education, sexual orientation or cultural background.

Scent Therapy - Hierarchy of Needs® was inspired by Sutcliffe's own midlife journey which reconnected her to scent's natural powers to give, inspire, heal and nurture humans with. Hierarchy of Needs® WATER symbolizes free emotional expression via a fragrance that depicts free-flowing, crystal clear waters. A remarkable scent, WATER opens with sparkling Italian Lemon and Baies Rose notes that then gently dive into a watery floral mid-stream, livened by herbaceous juniper and lavender, banked by musk and dappled wood sinuous currents.

Presented in a 9 ml/.30 Fl. Oz. travel-friendly, easy to use Rollerball

Also available in a portable, re-chargeable Scent Diffuser form, for spaces up to 500 sq feet

Conscientious packaging

No-Alcohol formulation

Made in the USA

MSRP = $28.00 at www.thescentgurugroup.com and select boutique retailers.

About The Scent Guru Group:

Ruth Sutcliffe, founder of The Scent Guru Group has been an award-winning fragrance designer for global corporations such as International Flavors & Fragrances & Coty where she created multiple award-winning fragrances for celebrities and brands such as Celine Dion, Beyonce and Halle Berry, Nautica and Guess!

Her mission at TSGG is to elevate how scent intrinsically results in a more positive emotional outcome for humans. TSGG Essential Awakenings® Smell & Memory and MindScent® Kits are used in senior care homes, hospitals, schools. The kits are also a leading tool used by occupational and speech therapists for dementia, anosmia, head trauma and speech communication impairments, including autism. Ruth will be featured at The Alzheimer's Association of New York in November 2023 discussing and sharing how to activate the benefits of scent therapy.

