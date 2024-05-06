Introducing a New Destination for the Rare Kidney Disease Community

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NephCure, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding better treatment options and a cure for rare kidney disease, proudly announces the launch of its new website, NephCure.org. The revamped online platform serves as a pivotal hub of information and home for all individuals and families affected by rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases.

With more than 20 years of dedication to the entire rare kidney disease (RKD) community, NephCure has meticulously crafted the new NephCure.org to serve as a comprehensive and user-friendly destination. This updated website moves the organization another step closer to achieving its vision: to build a world where everyone with rare kidney disease has access to new and better treatments, and one day a cure.

"This website represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to empower and support individuals and families affected by RKD. We believe that by providing a centralized platform for vital current information and resources, including our unique matching tools to connect with expert physicians and clinical trials, as well as community engagement, we can drive continued impact and developments within the RKD space," NephCure CEO Josh Tarnoff said.

The new NephCure.org offers a variety of helpful features and functionalities tailored to meet the diverse needs of the entire RKD community:

Search for and Connect with Local NephCure Specialists: Individuals can easily search by zip code and connect directly with local NephCure Specialists who specialize in rare kidney diseases, ensuring access to specialized care.

Easily Find and Enroll in Active Clinical Trials: Patients and caregivers can conveniently find and enroll in ongoing clinical trials, contributing to the advancement of research and the development of new treatment options all while receiving the best care possible.

Search and Filter the Latest RKD Resources: Users can access NephCure's collection of the resources, educational materials, videos, and other support information related to rare kidney diseases.

Browse RKD Patient Stories: The website features a vibrant collection of patient stories, providing inspiration within the RKD community.

Engage with the RKD Community Through Events: Individuals can participate in community events, support groups, fundraisers, and other initiatives aimed at fostering connections and providing additional support.

The launch of the updated NephCure.org comes at a pivotal time when advancements in research and treatment options for rare, protein-spilling kidney disease are rapidly evolving. By providing this comprehensive online resource, NephCure aims to promote continued research, accessibility to support and information, and ultimately aid in finding better treatments and a cure for everyone affected by RKD.

For more information about NephCure and to explore the new website for yourself, please visit NephCure.org.

About NephCure:

NephCure's mission is to empower people with rare, protein-spilling kidney disease to take charge of their health, while leading the revolution in research, new treatments, and care. Founded in 2000 by a group of committed patient parents, NephCure has invested more than $40 million in kidney disease research and helped create a landscape where there are now new treatments and more than 60 interventional drug trials for rare kidney diseases. NephCure is a U.S. tax exempt 501(c)(3) public charity.

