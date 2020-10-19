Introducing a New OBHealthy App for Weight Loss

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBHealthy.com is launching a new weight loss app on Monday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET. The Zoom event will release details to the press during the presentation. Most unique, the user-friendly app features and appeals to African Americans. Its' weight management design has monthly 30-Day culture specific plans for Soul Food, Caribbean, and Latin food lovers. Users will have access to a network of support tools, a weight loss e-book, fitness/exercise videos, informative medical discussions, inspirational messages and more.

Eat the Foods You Love With the New OBHealthy Weight Loss App

Designed to help mobile users commit to measurable goals, the app is available for phones and tablets through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is easy for users to download and sign up for a free trial period. Serving as a guide, the app increases understanding on how to enjoy the foods you love and lose weight. Since it was built to expand awareness about low-calorie foods that nourish the body, users can lose while eating their favorite meals.

Omar Bey MD, Founder and CEO of O B Healthy LLC said, "Weight reduction is not about starving or fighting back hunger to lose pounds, it's about healthy food selections, something that is learned when using the OBHealthy app." He added, "Now more than ever, this app is essential. It motivates everyone to eat the right foods, to stay healthy and live a long life."

