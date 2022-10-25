Introducing a Paradigm Shift to the Pasta Category: Clean Food Brand Solely Unveils Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta

Launching Exclusively In Whole Foods Market Nationwide Starting This Month

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The only pasta that comes straight from a tree! Solely, the organic clean food brand leading a revolution for the future of food introduces a first-of-its-kind, healthy pasta alternative to the market – Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta. Made from just one ingredient and nothing else, consumers no longer have to sacrifice their favorite pasta dishes to eat healthy. Consumers can find the new Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta exclusively in Whole Foods Market locations across the country starting today. It's amazingly a-peeling!

The magic starts with freshly harvested, whole organic Green Bananas, filled with all the nutrition, goodness, and simplicity that only Mother Nature can provide. It's a common misconception in the U.S. that Green Bananas, or unripe bananas, are less desirable, however, the truth is they provide several compelling health benefits. Solely partners with its close network of Certified Organic Farms in Mexico and Latin America to source perfect and imperfect fruit. The brand then uses its signature patented cold-pressing process to transform the most nutritious dried Green Bananas, into a traditional Fusilli shape and texture that tastes just as it should: delicious and savory. The dark-colored Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta cooks to an al-dente texture in only four minutes with a rich-tasting classic pasta flavor that pairs perfectly with all your favorite sauces and recipes.

"At our core, we are food lovers. Solely is constantly searching for ways to rethink the 'better-for-you' food movement led by nutrient restriction and food modification, in pursuit of foods that are widely recognized as 'good-for-you.' We seek to push the boundaries beyond what is just permissible, to what is genuinely enjoyable, simultaneously still satisfying our need for healthy food," said Simon Sacal, CEO of Solely. "Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta does just that; it's a completely different approach to traditional pasta but has the same taste and texture that one would expect. Eating pasta made from Green Bananas is a delicious way to add fruit, nutrients, and fiber to your diet, while enjoying simple, minimally processed foods that are better for farmers, the planet, and our communities."

Solely's Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta opens amazing culinary possibilities, all with just one nutritious ingredient. Green Bananas are a good source of fiber, high in iron and potassium, contain no added sugar, and are grain- and gluten-free. Like all Solely's good-for-you products, Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta is non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic, Certified Kosher, and Vegan- and Paleo-Friendly.

Solely's Organic Green Banana Fusilli Pasta can pick up their boxes for $3.99 in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide starting this October, with online availability later this year on www.solely.com. To learn more about Solely, please visit www.solely.com, or visit the brand's Instagram page, @solelyfruit.

About Solely

Solely is an innovative, people-driven clean food company that is rethinking every step of how food is developed, grown, sourced, processed, and sold. They are on a mission to revolutionize how families consume produce and make simple, clean food accessible to all. Each SKU from their Dried Fruit, Fruit jerky, Whole Fruit Gummies, and Vegetable and Fruit Pastas, are made with the fewest possible ingredients that are clearly listed on the front of the packaging to ensure consumer transparency. The company's planet-forward philosophy is not only reducing food waste by using perfect and "imperfect" produce but results in a higher quality of life for their farmers. The whole line is USDA Organic, OU Kosher-certified, non-GMO Project Verified, naturally gluten-free, and vegan. For more information on Solely, visit www.solely.com.

