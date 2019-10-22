Introducing a science-based dietary supplement for new mothers from Life Extension

"Choline, DHA and critical minerals are three essential ingredients this prenatal formula provides for brain and nerve development," said Michael Smith, M.D., director of education for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Life Extension.

Studies show that consuming DHA omega-3 during pregnancy and nursing promotes healthy brain and eye development in babies. And while most DHA is derived from fish oil, the vegetarian DHA in Prenatal Advantage is derived from marine algae, which helps reduce fishy burps.

In addition to 100% of the daily value of vitamins A, B, C, D3 and K, Prenatal Advantage also delivers 100% of the daily value of minerals such as iron, zinc, copper, potassium and more. This formula also contains lutein and zeaxanthin to support healthy prenatal eye development, and 50% of the daily value of choline to promote healthy brain and nervous system development.

Prenatal Advantage uses the most bioavailable forms of nutrients such as 5-MTHF folate and methylcobalamin vitamin B12 to help deliver optimal health benefits. It also includes eight nutrients that One A Day® Prenatal 1 does not, including choline, selenium, manganese, chromium, molybdenum and more.

Moms can get added support for their babies' development with this optimal combination of nutrients, especially for their brains and nervous systems with the higher than average daily dose of choline.

Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For almost 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit www.LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

