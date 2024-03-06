INTRODUCING A TARGETED SOLUTION FOR TOTAL BODY SWEAT AND ODOR FROM BAN® DEODORANT

Because Every Body Sweats. And Every Body Stinks

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK: A new era of freshness and confidence for every BODY with a lineup of products for the underarm and beyond featuring unique formulations and solutions to address sweat and odor concerns all over the body.

WHAT THEY ARE: Sweat is something that happens to everyone - not just under the arms, but all over the body. The new Ban® Total Body Sweat & Odor Collection provides tailored solutions for these problem areas, delivering protection against the unpleasantness that comes with it. Because each body part is unique when it comes to sweat and odor, the collection features four bespoke formulas specifically designed to combat negative side effects from smell to rubbing to irritation.

HOW THEY WORK: The new collection's products are crafted with a skin-first approach, incorporating skin-loving ingredients and enriched with prebiotics. These elements aim to foster a balanced microbiome and reinforce the skin barrier, effectively addressing challenges related to sweat, including odor and irritation.

Designed for any gender, body type or skin type. These formulas are dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, cruelty free, vegan friendly, paraben free, and dye free.

The lineup includes:

AHA Roll-On Skin Serum Deodorant: This aluminum-free formula combats odor-causing bacteria and pampers the pits. Formulated with natural deodorizers to provide 48 hours of protection. The unique blend of prebiotics is known to promote the growth of good bacteria that naturally fight odor. Created with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), which are known to gently exfoliate, brighten and help reduce ingrown hairs, while Niacinamide, brightens uneven skin tones. Usage : Apply generously to underarms. Allow 30-60 seconds to dry. Available in three scents: Unscented , Citrus & Jasmine and Amber & Cedarwood





Private Parts Stay Dry Deodorizing Lotion: This lightweight, quick-dry lotion is made to smell and feel fresh in your delicate, nether regions. Formulated with a combination of powerful moisture-wicking ingredients, natural deodorizers and prebiotics to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day. Designed with aloe and calendula extract to be gentle and effective, leaving behind skin that is nourished and soothed. Usage : Apply a dime-sized amount and rub into external private area skin





Thigh & Body Rub Remedy Anti-Friction Stick : This non-sticky, residue free stick is formulated with natural shea butters and soothing vitamins to help create a frictionless glide between thighs, under arms and beyond so you can feel comfortable and confident without fear of friction. Usage : Apply to inner thighs or wherever there is chafing with the "no touch" applicator.





Underboob Sweat Shield Stay Dry Lotion: This lotion is designed to instantly absorb sweat and create a barrier that helps keep you dry in skin-to-skin contact areas where trapped moisture can cause discomfort, irritation and odor. This innovative powder-finish lotion combines Tapioca Starch to help absorb sweat, alongside prebiotics that promote a balanced microbiome and an infusion of aloe and calendula extract that soothes and calms skin. Usage : Using the soft silicone-tip applicator, squeeze a thin layer and apply to clean, dry skin between skin folds such as breasts, neck folds, belly folds, all body folds. Rub in until absorbed.

This lotion is designed to instantly absorb sweat and create a barrier that helps keep you dry in skin-to-skin contact areas where trapped moisture can cause discomfort, irritation and odor. This innovative powder-finish lotion combines Tapioca Starch to help absorb sweat, alongside prebiotics that promote a balanced microbiome and an infusion of aloe and calendula extract that soothes and calms skin.

WHERE TO GET THEM: $9.99-$12.99 at CVS, Amazon and

https://mykaoshop.com/collections/ban-shop-all

ABOUT KAO USA: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

For more information about Ban and their product collection, please reach out to [email protected]

