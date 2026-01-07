Introducing a Y'all Street Rodeo: Startup Nation Meets the Scale-Up State as Israeli Innovation Heads to Texas

Doug Deason, Chairman of the Texas-Israel Alliance, calls Unicorn Rodeo a timely convergence of Texas' scale-up power and Israel's proven unicorn engine.

A first-of-its-kind Dallas conference connecting Israeli innovation with Texas capital, policy, and scale.

Two days of focused conversations across AI, health, energy, and defense where startups meet "Y'all Street."

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas-Israel Alliance (TIA), in partnership with The Jerusalem Post, is announcing the launch of Unicorn Rodeo, a two-day international conference to be held in Dallas on April 29-30, 2026.

Under the theme Startup Nation Meets the Scale-Up State, the conference will convene U.S. and Israeli government leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to turn innovation, capital, and policy into real economic outcomes. As the world's eighth-largest economy, Texas offers a powerful platform for Israeli companies seeking to scale in the United States. Unicorn Rodeo is designed as a first-of-its-kind bridge between Israel's innovation engine and Texas's unmatched business and scale-up ecosystem — where startups meet "Y'all Street."

Dallas business leader Doug Deason, Chairman of the Texas-Israel Alliance, said the Unicorn Rodeo is ideally timed with Texas' rise as a financial market leader and its strengthening ties with Israeli innovators.

"Texas' business culture and ability to scale companies, combined with Israeli technological excellence and a proven track record of producing unicorns — companies valued at $1 billion or more — create a rare advantage. With this Unicorn Rodeo on Y'all Street, the Texas Israeli Alliance is bringing those forces together, and we believe the economic impact will be meaningful and long-lasting for both Texas and Israel."

Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of The Jerusalem Post, said: "Unicorn Rodeo marks an important milestone for The Jerusalem Post Group, reinforcing our role as a global platform for dialogue and influence around innovation, energy, industry, and economic growth. Together with the Texas-Israel Alliance, we are connecting Israeli innovation with one of the most dynamic and scalable markets in the United States."

Livia Link-Raviv, Israeli Consul General to the Southwest, highlighted the conference's role in strengthening bilateral ties. "Texas and Israel enjoy a unique and strong partnership spanning multiple sectors, built upon shared values, entrepreneurial spirit, and a 'can-do' attitude. Our compatible economies offer a strong match, with Texas quickly becoming a natural gateway for Israeli companies seeking expansion into the U.S. In this sense, Unicorn Rodeo is a powerful showcase of how focused partnerships can accelerate innovation and deepen the relationship between our regions."

The event also reflects the evolution of the Texas-Israel Alliance since its founding in 2007. David Wiessman, founder of the Alliance and controlling owner and Executive Chairman of Sonol, said: "We founded the Alliance with the belief that Texas and Israel could be powerful economic partners. It is exciting to see that vision evolve and to help launch a conference that brings it into a new era of scale, capital, and opportunity."

For the Alliance's current leadership, Unicorn Rodeo advances a clear long-term mission. Tal Shmueli, Partner at Texas Venture Partners and Executive Director of the Texas-Israel Alliance, said: "Thanks to its pro-business environment and strong alignment of values, Texas is emerging as the No. 1 expansion destination for Israel-founded companies. We are well on our way to achieving our goal of bringing 100 Israeli companies to the Lone Star State over the next decade."

George Seay, Founder & Chairman of Annandale Capital, and board member of the Texas-Israel Alliance reflected on the depth and durability of the Israel-Texas relationship, "The Texas–Israel relationship is rooted in shared history, values, and a belief in free enterprise and opportunity. The future potential is far greater, and we are committed to seeing trade, commerce, and economic ties continue to grow in the years ahead," he said.

Focused on AI, Health, Energy, and Defense, Unicorn Rodeo will feature a full program of panels and keynote conversations with industry leaders from Israel and the United States, along with a welcome reception, "reverse pitches" from Texas-based investors, and a closing celebration. Attendance will be limited to 300 participants. Those interested are invited to register for pre-sale access at unicornrodeo.org.

