Introducing A1C Drinks: A Healthy and Delicious Beverage to Control Blood Sugar

Tasty drink is perfect for diabetics, pre-diabetics, children, overweight individuals, and anyone who wants a healthier lifestyle

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing A1C Drinks, a new brand of healthy, delicious beverages designed to help people manage their blood sugar, weight, diabetes and pre-diabetes. The drink is also helping fight childhood obesity, and provides an alternative to sugary sodas and sports drinks, making it perfect for anyone who cares about their health.

A Groundbreaking Approach

A1C drinks are characterized by several key principles:

Diabetic Approved : A1C Drinks are diabetic-friendly beverages. For those managing their blood sugar levels, these drinks offer flavor and refreshment without adverse impacts on health.

: A1C Drinks are diabetic-friendly beverages. For those managing their blood sugar levels, these drinks offer flavor and refreshment without adverse impacts on health. Science Backed : A1C Drinks are rooted in scientific research, to offer health benefits supported by the latest insights in nutritional studies.

: A1C Drinks are rooted in scientific research, to offer health benefits supported by the latest insights in nutritional studies. Delicious Taste : A1C believes that health-conscious choices should never translate into bland or unsatisfying options. These beverages are designed to be flavorful as well as healthy.

: A1C believes that health-conscious choices should never translate into bland or unsatisfying options. These beverages are designed to be flavorful as well as healthy. Exceptional Ingredients: A1C Drinks are crafted using the highest quality ingredients, with pure cinnamon at the forefront - a spice renowned for supporting healthy blood sugar levels. Alongside pure cinnamon, the beverages feature carefully selected natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, vanilla, black tea, and select vitamins known for their well-being benefits.

From the NFL to Beverage Innovator

A1C Drinks Founder and CEO, Russ McCullough, a former NFL player and pro wrestler with over 15 years of experience in the beverage industry, envisioned a world where flavorful drinks can be both delicious and supportive of healthier blood sugar levels.

"Over 38 million Americans have diabetes. And an astonishing 98 million have pre-diabetes. As a person who cares about health, I found these numbers to be atrocious and a clear indicator that the beverage industry has not only failed to produce healthy beverages, but often times, has contributed to this epidemic," McCullough said. "So we started to work. And after years of research, our team found a way to utilize the beneficial properties of cinnamon and aloe, which we combined with other natural ingredients to create a line of unique, delicious, and uniquely healthy beverages."

Fighting Childhood Obesity and Diabetes

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, sugary drinks – including soda, pop, cola, tonic, fruit punch, lemonade and other sweetened powdered drinks, as well as sports and energy drinks – are the single largest source of calories and added sugar in the U.S. diet.

The typical can of soda has 7 to 10 teaspoons of sugar in just a 12-ounce serving. This is the primary reason why a prominent Pediatric Endocrinologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine sees children as young as 10-years-old with type 2 diabetes. According to the doctor, children's lunchboxes are packed with colorful juice boxes and cartoon characters touting that they are healthy, when in fact they are not. These sugary drinks are not only causing epidemic-levels of obesity and diabetes, but also heart disease and other long-term health conditions that will impact a child for their entire life.

The A1C Solution

According to the American Heart Association, American adults consume an average of 17 teaspoons of added sugar every day, This adds up to around 60 pounds of sugar consumed annually. The numbers are alarming for children and young adults aged 2 –19 years, who consume over 53 pounds of added sugar per year. Where's all this added sugar coming from? The Heart Association says, beverages are the leading source of added sugars, accounting for an astonishing 47% of all added sugars.

However, by substituting just one can of soda, sports drink, flavored water or juice a day with an A1C drink, you are removing about 14,235 grams of sugar a year from your diet. That's 51,100 calories and over 31 pounds of sugar removed from the diet from replacing just one can of soda a day.

Moreover, the unique cinnamon formula and other natural ingredients in A1C beverages may further improve overall well-being by improving and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

A1C Drinks: Standout Startup Success in the $967 Billion Beverage Industry

According to Market Data Forecast, global non-alcoholic beverage sales in 2022 were over $950 billion. A1C has achieved an astounding 3,600% increase in sales in the last 4 months during its soft rollout, and continues to expand its retail footprint.

McCullough says the reason that A1C is selling so rapidly is that consumers are becoming more aware of the dangers of sugar-laden drinks, and that many beverages that are touted as being healthy, including kombucha, flavored waters, and fruit juices, are in fact, loaded with sugar.

"I envision a healthier future for America," McCullough said. "And I am proud that we are contributing toward reaching that goal."

