Introducing Acapop! Kids - Your Favorite Songs Performed 100% By Kids And 100% A Cappella

"Working with these kids has been one of the most fulfilling things I've ever been a part of," said Hoying. "They are so endlessly talented and kind, not to mention impressively hard-working for their age, or any age. I cannot wait for the world to see them shine!"

The first cast of Acapop! KIDS is comprised of 25 sensational vocalists, chosen from more than a thousand submissions. Future Acapop! KIDS collections will feature even more performers, as auditions will remain open and welcome regular additions. With much more music soon to follow, each track will feature its own video, with both the clips and their respective tracks delivering a gleeful audio-visual experience for kids, families and music-lovers alike.

