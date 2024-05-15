Introducing Achieve GOOD™, the free app empowering Americans to Get Out Of Debt

As credit card balances and delinquency rates rise, Achieve's app enables consumers to create and execute personalized debt management and payoff plans, at no charge

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the escalating financial challenges facing many Americans, including the approximately 85 million adults in the United States with over $2,500 in unsecured debt that rolls over each month, Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, announces the launch of Achieve GOODTM (Get Out Of Debt) , a new mobile app that helps consumers overcome financial challenges.

A "do-it-yourself" debt management tool that is available at no charge, the Achieve GOODTM app enables users to see all of their debts in one place, get personalized insights and recommendations, craft personalized debt payoff plans, and effectively manage both debt and expenses. With features such as real-time spending alerts, visibility into upcoming bills, and projected payoff timelines, the app equips users with actionable insights to navigate their financial journey out of debt with confidence. Moreover, it offers tailored recommendations to guide individuals toward sustainable debt elimination and long-term financial stability.

"At Achieve, we recognize the pressing need to empower everyday Americans to take control of their financial lives so they can get out, and stay out, of debt," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "Now more than ever, American families are facing the stress and burdens of debt on their own, without adequate tools or support. By offering access to convenient, easy-to-use and innovative tools like the free Achieve GOODTM app, we aim to help more consumers proactively manage their finances and avoid potential pitfalls in what remains a challenging economic environment. For those requiring additional support, Achieve stands ready to provide personalized assistance and solutions that include debt resolution, debt consolidation, personal loans and HELOCs, ensuring no one is left behind on their journey toward financial independence."

The Achieve GOODTM app joins the Achieve MoLO (Money Left Over) app in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Both apps are designed to make it easier for everyday people to gain control over their budgets, debt and better manage their finances.

"We're already seeing great feedback from Achieve GOODTM users," continued Stroh. "They appreciate all the ways Achieve GOODTM is helping them improve their financial health, including finding forgotten subscriptions, tracking all their debts and monitoring progress with their goals."

To date, Achieve has proudly served more than 1.5 million customers, resolving over $18 billion in debt. The company's growth is attributed to its commitment to offering a full suite of financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of everyday Americans at every stage of their financial journey — helping them progress toward their financial goals.

About Achieve

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans , debt resolution and debt consolidation , along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps, Achieve MoLO (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOODTM (Get Out Of Debt) . Achieve has 2,500 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Resolution (NMLS ID # 1248929) and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Erica Bigley

Vice President

Corporate Communication

[email protected]

415-710-9006

Austin Kilgore

Director

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

214-908-5097

SOURCE Achieve