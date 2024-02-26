Introducing AddiVance: An Innovative Dietary Supplement for Supporting the Nutrition of Hyperactive Individuals

An interim step to target any nutritional imbalance using a specialty stimulant-free nutritional supplement

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative provider, Medella Springs Healthcare, announced the launch of AddiVance, a stimulant-free dietary supplement designed to address common nutritional imbalances in individuals experiencing lack of focus and impulsive behavior. AddiVance was designed to help nutritional imbalances that might lead to lack of focus, difficulty concentrating, and impulsivity.

Addivance bottle with 120 capsules priced at $34.99. Look for Addivance gummies coming soon!

"After years of formulation development and the completion of our clinical trial, we are excited to introduce AddiVance," said Dale Walczak, President of Medella Springs Healthcare. The name "AddiVance" means in "advance of "suggesting the product may be helpful for determining if nutritional imbalances may be leading to a lack of focus or concentration lapses." Walczak went on, "AddiVance is a dietary supplement rooted in science and nature to address the nutritional imbalances that might lead to lack of focus and impulse behavior. This is not a typical supplement. We chose to invest in a clinical trial to validate our claims and support our previous evidence-based research. The result is that we can now offer individuals a product that helps with attention and focus to enable them or their loved ones to reach their full potential."

AddiVance: Major Key Highlights

Multi-Pronged Approach: Pair AddiVance with lifestyle modifications such as reducing sugar consumption, normalizing regular sleep patterns, improving dietary intake, regular exercise, and reducing time on electronic devices.

Pair AddiVance with lifestyle modifications such as reducing sugar consumption, normalizing regular sleep patterns, improving dietary intake, regular exercise, and reducing time on electronic devices. Versatile and Inclusive: If taking any medications, talk to your physician about including AddiVance to aid in improving your nutritional diet.

If taking any medications, talk to your physician about including AddiVance to aid in improving your nutritional diet. High-Quality Grade Ingredients: Sourced at cGMP facilities, tested, and manufactured at FDA-registered facilities in the USA . AddiVance only utilizes the highest standards for quality and safety.

Sourced at cGMP facilities, tested, and manufactured at FDA-registered facilities in the . AddiVance only utilizes the highest standards for quality and safety. Commitment to Clinical Trials: Medella Springs Healthcare rigorously tests ingredients for content uniformity and invests in clinical trials to study efficacy, safety, and tolerability.

AddiVance: A Consideration when addressing Hyperactive Individuals

Roger Griggs, Chairman of the Board at Medella Springs, states that "AddiVance is a viable supplement option for hyperactive individuals who need more of the key nutrients that support brain and emotional health. Amongst those with healthy diets, there are subsets of individuals that don't absorb nutrients well or process them too quickly thus requiring supplementation. AddiVance brings in more of these key nutrients that are necessary for energy production and sleep function. Notably, even a healthy lifestyle such as tea drinking with meals and exercise can increase your body's demand for these nutrients. These key nutrients in AddiVance support a healthy structure and function of the brain and are needed in greater amounts in the diet. Results from our clinical trial in children showed that AddiVance in conjunction with diet and lifestyle modifications improved overall wellness including better cognitive function and memory, mental focus, and emotional scores. Children were able to engage in more constructive social interaction and displayed more calm and centered behavior after 5 to 6 weeks of taking the supplement."

Dr. Abeer Alghananeem, a product development expert stated, "AddiVance is a bio-optimized dietary supplement with specific ratios of phosphatidylserine, iron, magnesium, zinc, niacin, vitamin C, vitamin B6, folic acid, vitamin D, fish oil (as a source of omega-3 such as EPA and DHA), and turmeric rhizome extract, designed to address nutritional imbalances common in maturing children as well as adults that have a lack of focus and impulse behavior".

Medella Springs Healthcare continues to lead the way in specialty supplements that are clinically validated for focus, brain health, sleep, situational stress, and gastrointestinal health.

About Medella Springs Healthcare

Medella Springs Healthcare is a dynamic specialty healthcare company that currently offers a unique line of clinically validated supplements. Widely recognized and recommended by healthcare professionals, Medella Springs Healthcare focuses on comprehensive well-being that includes more than just traditional healthcare, and the company is committed to bridging gaps through innovative, clinically proven products. Learn more at: www.MedellaSprings.com.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

