Introducing Advanced Lifestyle -- The First Apparel Collection from Advanced Nutrients

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Lifestyle stitches together the same threads and principles behind the award-winning nutrient line: respect for the traditions of our community and an eye toward cutting-edge trends.

Advanced Lifestyle is the first apparel line launched under the Advanced Nutrients umbrella direct to the growing community. This exclusive collection uses only the highest quality materials, curated with cut, and sew methods, giving you a unique and ideal look and feel … you'll call your own.

Essentials - the capsule is rooted in the Advanced Nutrients tradition. It’s design element represents the foundation of the iconic leaf logo.

"We're listening to the community and designing our clothing specifically to meet the increasing demands of the current and next generation of growers," says Advanced Nutrients founder and CEO Michael "BigMike" Straumietis.

Advanced Lifestyle 2021 Spring/Summer collection; Ready-To-Wear includes the Essentials capsule and Americana capsule which features a variety of unisex; hoodies, sweatpants, and T-shirts (short & long sleeve). The pieces are garment dyed made from 100% cotton, washed with silicon and enzymes to create an ultra-soft feel.

Americana - the capsule embodies a true American spirit with a rustic design aesthetic. Creating a timeless style with a rich heritage of the American grower. Available early August.

ADVANCED LIFESTYLE

Headquartered in West Hollywood California, Advanced Lifestyle is the inspiration of Michael "BigMike" Straumietis Founder and CEO of Advanced Nutrients from the culmination of over 22 years of experience and knowledge, fostering and growing a community of like-minded individuals through the expression of apparel.

