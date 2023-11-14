Introducing AI Guardian: The First Regulatory and Compliance Platform for AI Adoption

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the official launch of AI Guardian, a pioneering platform dedicated to ensuring that businesses remain secure, compliant, and ethical in their use of AI technology. The revolutionary AI Guardian software is set to become the ultimate safeguard for companies integrating AI into their products and services, setting new industry standards for responsible AI deployment.

Chris Hackney, Founder & CEO

The exponential growth of AI technology has opened countless doors for innovation, efficiency, and progress, but it has also raised crucial questions concerning legal compliance, data privacy, and ethics. AI Guardian addresses these challenges head-on. The software is based on the NIST AI Risk Management Framework which provides a standard to follow while European Union and United States governing bodies rapidly develop legislation.

"AI Guardian was born from the need to empower businesses to harness the full potential of AI while staying within legal and ethical boundaries," says Chris Hackney, AI Guardian CEO. "We understand the dilemmas that organizations face when navigating the complexities of AI. Our mission is to be their trusted 'guardian angel,' ensuring their AI initiatives not only meet legal requirements but also uphold the highest ethical standards."

AI Guardian's comprehensive software offers a range of solutions, from real-time risk assessments to AI conformity verifications and IP protection. The multi-faceted approach empowers organizations to create AI-driven products and services while reducing risk, safeguarding reputation, and nurturing consumer trust.

Janakan Rajendran, CEO of RunLoyal, an AI Guardian customer, testifies to the company's commitment to compliance. "AI Guardian has been an indispensable partner in our journey to harness the power of AI responsibly. Their software not only guarantees compliance with the law but also reinforces our commitment to ethical AI practices. We trust them implicitly."

AI Guardian is backed by renowned data and privacy entrepreneur Devon Wijesinghe and other angel investors. "The AI boom could also be a boom for plaintiff lawyers and regulators. It would be foolish for companies to not protect themselves with this simple solution. I'm excited to partner with Chris and his management team again," said Devon.

AI Guardian stands as a beacon of integrity in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Companies no longer need to fear the potential legal and ethical pitfalls of AI with AI Guardian as their guardian angel.

About AI Guardian:

AI Guardian is at the forefront of AI governance and compliance, providing robust solutions that empower businesses to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence while navigating the complex landscape of regulations and ethical considerations. Our platform streamlines AI risk management, internal policy enforcement, and regulatory compliance. Our commitment to aligning with the latest AI frameworks, such as NIST's, ensures that organizations remain ahead in an ever-evolving digital world. Trusted by industry leaders, AI Guardian is the partner of choice for businesses seeking to manage AI risks with confidence and clarity. Learn more at www.aiguardianapp.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robin Hackney

[email protected]

770-847-6636

SOURCE AI Guardian