Introducing Aion: The Revolutionary Online Finance Platform for Businesses

Aion Financial Technologies

12 Jul, 2023, 14:31 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aion unveils the first ever comprehensive and integrated business finance platform. Aion's centralized platform combines and streamlines business finances, including banking, integrated lines of credit, accounting, bill payments, invoicing and more. By eliminating tedious administrative tasks and simplifying overly complex operations, Aion makes business management hassle-free.

Business banking has operated the same way for far too long - as a one-dimensional, siloed system where businesses transfer and warehouse funds. Aion's digital finance platform enables businesses to issue invoices, pay bills, balance their books, access capital, and manage their money in a single environment.

Arik Markus, Herb'n Pantr's founder/owner, has been using Aion to manage his business finance. "I'm extremely impressed with Aion's convenience and ease of use. The platform is intuitive and works on any device, so I can stay on top of my finances wherever I am. It delivers me the critical data I need to run my business without having to integrate information from multiple sources," said Markus.

"As a business owner, time is of the essence. Aion allows me to manage my manufacturing business finances on the go. Aion's innovative credit facility has helped fuel my growth on a non-dilutive basis. Unlike most banks, when I need assistance, the customer service team is prompt and helpful in resolving any issues," said Robert Sims, CEO of Hoosier Inc.

Unlike many traditional banks, Aion's platform offers a suite of tools that will meet needs of a growing business, including credit facilities. It even delivers robust features and benefits like faster money movement and security controls designed to protect against fraud.

Aion is built to increase productivity and save time and money with in-time credit availability to ensure reliable cash flows. A single login across different accounts and businesses makes it easy to toggle between tasks at your leisure, and the platform's API capabilities and QuickBooks sync simplify the user experience.

"We are thrilled to launch Aion. We believe that every business owner deserves a banking platform that is simple, transparent, and intuitive. At Aion, we put our customers at the heart of everything we do, and we're committed to delighting them every day," said Satish Palvai, Founder and CEO.

Aion business banking accounts are FDIC-insured through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Businesses can sign up for Aion's banking platform today by visiting aionfi.com.

CONTACT: Brianna Doe, [email protected]

SOURCE Aion Financial Technologies

