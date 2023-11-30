Introducing Alaska Pediatric Specialties: A New Name, Expanded Services, and Dedicated Providers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Pediatric Surgery and Alaska Pediatric Oncology are pleased to announce that we are changing our name to Alaska Pediatric Specialties. Our new name was chosen to reflect a broader mission to provide more comprehensive pediatric specialty care for the children of Alaska.

Pediatric Gastroenterology Services 
Beginning December 15, 2023, Dr. Michael Malandra, and Michelle Haimowitz, ANP will be joining Dr. Gregory Semancik, to expand our outpatient pediatric gastroenterology service. Dr. Malandra and Michelle Haimowitz have been providing services in Anchorage for more than 2 years and are looking forward to continuing to provide care to the children of Alaska in affiliation with APS.

Patient Referrals and Appointments 
Healthcare professionals can fax referrals to 907-929-7330. For patients who have been seen by Dr. Michael Malandra or Michelle Haimowitz within the last year, there is no need for a new referral. These patients may contact our office to schedule an appointment. Additionally, our gastroenterology providers will now be available for inpatient and outpatient consultations at Alaska Native Medical Center, extending our reach to provide care in multiple settings.

At Alaska Pediatric Specialties, we remain committed to providing exceptional pediatric care and look forward to serving the healthcare needs of our community with the introduction of our new services and providers.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Kristi Davis
Chief Operating Officer
Alaska Pediatric Specialties
907-929-7337
[email protected]

SOURCE Alaska Pediatric Specialties

