Introducing All Better Co., A Plant-Powered First Aid Brand for the Entire Family

All Better Co. was founded by Stacy Bernstein and Merav Goldman, two LA-based entrepreneurial moms on a mission to modernize and innovate the first aid category with practical, clean and effective products.

"All Better Co. is the solution we sought out for our own families and could not find: a gentle, plant-powered, easy to use product line that would effectively soothe everyday bites, bumps, and burns," said co-founder Stacy Bernstein. "We are here to disrupt the first-aid category, which has been dominated by harsh, unpleasant chemicals that aren't safe for routine use."

The Don't Scratch That Pen fits easily in your pocket or bag for mess free, convenient application on the go. With just a few clicks, the pen delivers a soothing formula of naturally derived ingredients like CBD, oat kernel, jojoba, and coconut oil to help reduce inflammation, ease itching, promote healing, and rehydrate the skin.

For bites or spots that require a little extra TLC, Don't Scratch That Patches are just the thing. They create an occlusive protective seal, keeping the area clean and covered for a targeted tea tree oil treatment. These simple, subtle, and self-adhesive hydrocolloid patches create an optimal environment for healing and are painless to apply and remove.

"No matter where you live, mosquitos and spiders are a year-round nuisance that only get worse in the spring and summer," said All Better Co. co-founder Merav Goldman. "With our Don't Scratch That pens and patches, we've created a natural, effective, and portable solution for treating those itchy, unsightly bites so you can enjoy being outside with the ones you love most."

Later this year, All Better Co. will go beyond the itch to add more first aid products to their lineup to address after sun care and hydration.

Don't Scratch That Pens and Patches from All Better Co. launch online today. Patches are $17 for 12 individually wrapped patches, or $30 for 25 patches. The Pen is $15 for 4 ml. For those of us that want to be totally covered when it comes to soothing the itch, you can purchase the Don't Scratch That Kit, featuring 12 patches and one pen for $30.

About All Better Co.

All Better Co. is a female-founded first aid brand offering plant-powered topical solutions formulated with the whole family in mind. With practical, easy to use products that provide targeted treatment for everyday irritations, All Better Co. is disrupting the first aid care category and making it better to be outside. All Better Co. has launched with two skus: Don't Scratch That Pens and Patches, with a more expansive product line in the works for later in the year.

