Introducing All Golden: New Prestige, Ageless Beauty Brand

Beauty Industry Veteran, Sarah Kugelman, Launches Luxury Beauty + Lifestyle Brand Targeting Women 45+

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Golden, an all-new luxury beauty and lifestyle brand crafted specifically for women 45+, announces today its launch in the U.S. market. Founded by beauty industry veteran, Sarah Kugelman, All Golden aims to become the first luxury beauty and lifestyle brand for women 45+ that ignites a movement and authentically changes the cultural perception of their target audience. Kugelman launches All Golden with previous experience as the CEO and Founder of skyn ICELAND (acquired in 2022), and Co-Founder + President of Gloss.com (acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies).

All Golden product lineup

Crafted for women 45+, by a woman 45+, All Golden is a pro-aging brand that celebrates, uplifts, and inspires, allowing the target consumer to feel vibrant as ever. All Golden is a pioneer in redefining aging skin and hair with cutting-edge, patent-pending, advanced technologies that categorize the brand as sustainable, clean, and vegan, without sacrificing the strong clinical data to support the claims. All Golden's skincare is scientifically engineered with cactus fruit essence in place of water to restore and rebalance the skin's microbiome. The brand's pro-aging complex infuses skin with a cocktail of high-performance ingredients to remind skin how to look and act younger. For hair care, All Golden's first priority is taming wiry grays with the pro-aging hair complex that brings back rich color as well as smooth, glossy texture.

"I often find myself and my peers feeling menopause-oriented products are just too clinical," says Sarah Kugelman, Founder of All Golden. "The term 'middle age' just isn't representative of how I live my life - I want to bring youthful energy to the market for this age group - no-fuss products that are easy to understand, simple to use, and that truly generate results! Our goal is to have real, authentic conversations about the pro-aging process and empower this sometimes marginalized community by representing them in the beauty industry, ultimately shifting cultural perception to celebrate the aging process."

All Golden is rolling out with a full collection of hair and skin products - Root Changer ($65), Hair Wand for Wiry Grays ($35), Go Velvet Primer ($45), Peptide Power Serum ($95), Eye-Luminator Cream ($75), and 360° Firming Eye Patches ($45). The eye patch is the first-of-its-kind, with a design that wraps around the eye to treat under-eyes and lids simultaneously.

All Golden is now available to shop exclusively at allgolden.com . Join All Golden's #agelessbeauty community on Instagram @allgoldenbeauty and on TikTok @allgoldenbeauty .

About All Golden:

All Golden is a skincare and hair care line for women who want their outside to reflect how they feel on the inside – vibrant, sexy and full of life. We're not another anti-aging line, but an approach to beauty that targets the real issues women our age grapple with in a positive and empowering way. It's about looking our best at any age, which is what we call pro-aging. All Golden's patent-pending formulas are scientifically engineered to restore skin's microbiome, critical to skin health while preserving youthful looking hair. Our hyper-potent formulas deliver glowing, toned, younger acting skin while hair is smooth, soft and colorful. Come join our movement.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE All Golden