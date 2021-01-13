Introducing All New Craft Kits from The Best Ideas for Kids®

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Keeping kids entertained indoors this winter is easier with this new line of craft kits from The Best Ideas for Kids®.

Create colorful suncatchers, cute and friendly cactus rocks, handprint keepsakes, 3D coloring art pages and more! The Best Ideas for Kids® provides a selection of creative craft kits that are as fun to make as they are to play with!

The Best Ideas for Kids® (CNW Group/Canadian Manda Group) The Best Ideas for Kids® (CNW Group/Canadian Manda Group) The Best Ideas for Kids® (CNW Group/Canadian Manda Group)

Kits are available this January at Michaels locations across Canada and the U.S.

For more information, visit thebestideasforkids.com.

A total of NINE kits will be available:

Suncatchers Kit (Ages 5+)

Paper Roll Bugs Kit (Ages 5+)

Clothespin Robots Kit (Ages 4+)

Cactus Rock Painting Kit (Ages 5+)

Handprint Craft Kit (Ages 5+)

Handprint Card Kit (Ages 4+)

Coloring Pages Kit (Ages 5+)

Colorable Road Map Kit (Ages 5+)

Aquarium Craft Kit (Ages 5+)

About the Creator

Kimberly McLeod is the creator of the popular kid's craft and activity website, The Best Ideas for Kids® and the author of Fun & Easy Crafting with Recycled Materials. The Best Ideas for Kids® has a community of over 2 million followers.

Kimberly lives just outside of Toronto, Ontario, Canada with her two kids and husband. She has a passion for creating and sharing kids craft projects that are easy. Her work has been featured in Woman's World Magazine and online media, including Country Living and Good Housekeeping. She has also appeared on the Your Morning show and That TVO kids show.

Product Information:

On Sale Date: January 16, 2021

Retail Price: $11.99 CAD, $7.99 USD

Ages 4 And Up

Contents: *Vary from kit to kit

These kits are made in partnership with American Crafts

Available for Purchase at Michaels locations Nationwide (US & Canada) and at www.michaels.com.

SOURCE Canadian Manda Group

Related Links

mandagroup.com

