Introducing Almanac: Wisdom for Smarter, More Efficient Farming

A suite of products and services that gathers data and predicts actionable insights from farms worldwide to empower ag professionals everywhere.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As climate unpredictability and high input costs challenge today's farmers, they are weaving traditional wisdom with new digital tools to cultivate resilience. Almanac honors generations of farming knowledge, empowering it with advanced technology to offer tools that simplify data and deliver real-time insights—right where they're needed most, in the field and at farmers' fingertips.

Sumer Johal, CEO of Almanac (CNW Group/Almanac)

Imagine having a trusted ally that helps predict the next pest outbreak or weather event, enabling farmers to make crucial decisions that safeguard crops and optimize yields. Almanac offers this foresight, blending field data and expert analysis to support farmers as they make the decisions that have always been at the heart of agriculture. These insights help improve yields, cut costs, and champion sustainability, carrying forward the legacy of stewardship each farmer inherits.

At the core of Almanac is Alma, an intelligence platform uniting Almanac's products and services to deliver meaningful insights. Drawing from farm data, sensor networks, partner integrations, and community knowledge, Alma transforms complex information into clear, actionable guidance, allowing farmers to spend less time sifting through reports and more time focused on their fields.

With AI-powered summaries on regional weather, product recommendations, and pest activity, Alma provides easy-to-understand, actionable insights tailored to each farm's unique needs.

Almanac's mission is to foster a future where newer, smarter tools complement the rich heritage of farming wisdom, ensuring sustainable food systems for generations to come.

"Almanac isn't just about the latest software, data, AI, or hardware—although we offer those in abundance," said Sumer Johal, CEO of Semios. "Almanac respects, values, and provides wisdom in a field where wisdom is key: the wisdom of farmers, the wisdom of the land, and the wisdom we gather through our technology."

The Almanac Family of Solutions

Under Almanac, farmers access two of the industry's most trusted technologies:

Semios: A leader in crop management, Semios delivers real-time climate, pest, and water data through a network of over 500,000 sensors. Data is collected daily and provides more than 500 million data points.

A leader in crop management, Semios delivers real-time climate, pest, and water data through a network of over 500,000 sensors. Data is collected daily and provides more than 500 million data points. Agworld: The farmer's digital notebook. This farm management software serves as a digital hub for overseeing budgets, compliance, and operational efficiencies, equipping farmers with the tools to cultivate profitability and streamline every aspect of their business.

Together, Semios and Agworld extend across over 100 million acres of farmland worldwide, supporting farmers in every season, every field, and every decision.

Through acquisitions, partnerships, third-party integrations and AI, Almanac is expanding to lead the next chapter of farm intelligence.

About Almanac

Almanac empowers farmers by delivering actionable insights through a suite of products and digital tools as the trusted source of global farm intelligence. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning, Almanac's intelligence platform, "Alma," analyzes vast amounts of real-time farm data to predict trends and provide farmers with the foresight needed to make smarter decisions, improve yields, reduce costs, and promote sustainability. With a portfolio that includes two trusted agricultural technologies—Semios and Agworld—Almanac serves over 100 million acres of farmland worldwide, helping farmers operate smarter, more efficient farms. Committed to driving innovation in agriculture, Almanac is dedicated to ensuring food security and preserving resources for future generations. To learn more, visit www.almanac.co.

SOURCE Almanac