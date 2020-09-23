Introducing ALTRA, LOGISTEC Environmental's Field-Proven Innovation to Solve Water Issues for Today and Tomorrow

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. ("LOGISTEC Environmental") and SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), leaders in providing industrial customers and communities across North America with innovative environmental and water technology solutions, announced today the launch of their new brand identity and logo, ALTRA Proven Solutions ("ALTRA"), representing their field-proven innovation in water technology solutions. ALTRA brings together the ingenuity and unparalleled depth of experience of their people with the innovative solutions developed by soil and water technology engineers, to provide customized and proven solutions for their customers.

With water technology centers across Canada and the United States, ALTRA, LOGISTEC Environmental's innovative arm, is well equipped to serve its customers by offering a broad variety of water solutions. ALTRA has the expertise and scope to take on large, complex projects, while remaining sufficiently agile to be competitive at the local level for smaller projects.

"There has never been a more important time for our solutions in the marketplace. ALTRA Proven Solutions was created with the input of our customers and our experts across North America. It is a direct reflection of what we have accomplished, where we are today and of our vision for the future. It reflects our uncompromising determination for excellence and innovation to deliver complex and sustainable projects. ALTRA represents our mission to provide solutions for a future where safe, clean water will be guaranteed for generations to come," said Madeleine Paquin, President of LOGISTEC Environmental and of SANEXEN.

"At the heart of the new brand ALTRA Proven Solutions, is the energy and creativity associated with its ability to innovate and customize solutions for customers. This competency is unmatched in the industry and is truly a unique differentiator. Our ability to leverage this and bring it to the market is key to growing our company," adds Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation of SANEXEN.

"After months of hard work, we're very excited to officially launch ALTRA Proven Solutions to provide our industry-leading water solutions to new and existing partners across North America. We believe in working hand-in-hand with our customers and communities, listening to their challenges and developing new and innovative solutions that respond to their goals, but we are not just looking at the problem as of today. We are looking at providing solutions for a sustainable future. Our technologies are created with this in mind," reinforces Benoît Côté, Vice-President, Water Technologies of SANEXEN. "ALTRA combines a series of comprehensive solutions to protect and renew water infrastructure including ALTRA Water Technologies (formerly Aqua-Pipe), which addresses water main infrastructure issues, ALTRA Lead Solutions (formerly Neofit), which protects people from lead in their drinking water, and ALTRA PFAS Solutions, eliminating potentially harmful "forever chemicals" from drinking water, offering truly flexible, fluid and proven management solutions for long-lasting and sustainable results."

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soils and Materials Management, and Water Technology – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental clients and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists, combined with its in-house research and development teams, continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues facing the world today.

Over the past 18 years, SANEXEN has developed considerable expertise and an impressive intellectual property portfolio with respect to its innovative Aqua-Pipe technology for the structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. SANEXEN has installed more than 2,100 km of its Aqua-Pipe Trenchless Structural CIPP Technology in over 350 cities in North America, helping them improve their water main network performance and reduce their maintenance costs.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Environmental services are offered through SANEXEN and FER-PAL Construction Ltd. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

