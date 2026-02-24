A New, Science-led Wellness Brand Rooted in Medical Expertise, Modern Innovation, and Collective Care

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alubri is a new vaginal wellness brand built at the intersection of clinical science and expert-led care. Founded on the belief that true wellness is both evidence-based and emotionally resonant, Alubri brings together clinical rigor and the power of female experts to create a sisterhood in support of women's whole-body wellness: intentionally, transparently, and without compromise.

Introducing Alubri: Where Science Meets Sisterhood

"Our vision for Alubri was never just to create products," said Mariah Eckhardt, CEO of Alubri. "We are responding to a real unmet need in women's health, especially during perimenopause and menopause, when vaginal changes are common but meaningful solutions are limited. Alubri brings clinical rigor, medical oversight, and true innovation to a category that has too often been dismissed. Women deserve evidence-based care that supports their bodies through every stage of change."

"I wanted to develop Alubri to bring rigor and respect back to women's intimate care by solving the real, unmet needs I see in my patients every day," said Dr. Nicole Kerner, Co-founder of Alubri. "As an OB/GYN, I saw in real time the gap in clinical efficacy and accessibility, which has left so many women without great solutions. Every Alubri product is developed with careful attention to formulation, ingredient integrity, and the biology of the female body– because women deserve evidence-based solutions that truly serve them."

The Alubri product collection is designed to address female wellness needs through targeted, science-backed formulations with key ingredients including Sodium Hyaluronate, Dragon Fruit Extract, Allantoin, and is powered by their proprietary Activated Oil Complex, which balances the vaginal microbiome because a healthy microbiome is less susceptible to infection. Alubri's science is applied with the intention to support long-term vaginal & vulvar wellness. Each product is developed with medical oversight and a focus on safety and efficacy with truly luxurious skincare textures to bring women the future of intimate care.

The Alubri portfolio includes:

Vaginal Moisturizing Gel: ($29.99) An internal gel that normalizes the vaginal microbiome and delivers up to 72 hours of hydration, absorbing into vaginal tissue immediately and over time to improve elasticity, reduce irritation, and prevent micro-injury for long lasting comfort and confidence.

($29.99) An internal gel that normalizes the vaginal microbiome and delivers up to 72 hours of hydration, absorbing into vaginal tissue immediately and over time to improve elasticity, reduce irritation, and prevent micro-injury for long lasting comfort and confidence. Vulva Balm: ($24.99) Vulva Balm is a non-greasy, daily moisturizer for the vulvar area that hydrates, soothes, and protects against dryness. Over time, vulva skin is rejuvenated, maintaining youthful moisture and comfort.

($24.99) Vulva Balm is a non-greasy, daily moisturizer for the vulvar area that hydrates, soothes, and protects against dryness. Over time, vulva skin is rejuvenated, maintaining youthful moisture and comfort. Intimate Serum: ($24.99) This innovative, water-based formula is intentionally formulated to work with women's bodies. It draws in moisture and helps improve intimate skin hydration, becoming touchably softer over time. It helps counteract dryness and discomfort, supporting both skin health and intimate confidence.

($24.99) This innovative, water-based formula is intentionally formulated to work with women's bodies. It draws in moisture and helps improve intimate skin hydration, becoming touchably softer over time. It helps counteract dryness and discomfort, supporting both skin health and intimate confidence. Calming Cream: ($29.99) A clinically proven, over-the-counter external analgesic cream formulated specifically for the needs of intimate skin. Calming Cream soothes sensitive skin, itching, and irritation while supporting a balanced vulvar microbiome. Formulated with Hydrocortisone, this formula delivers both the instant and ongoing relief that you'd expect from OTC ointments with skincare-grade aesthetics.

A New Kind of Wellness Brand

Alubri is a thoughtfully curated collection of products designed to deliver proven efficacy and genuinely delightful experiences, wrapped in premium skincare-inspired aesthetics at an accessible price point. Created to make vaginal health care available to everyone, the line removes barriers so more people can confidently prioritize their intimate wellness. Co-founded by a board-certified OB/GYN, every formula is grounded in science, safety, and clinical expertise. At its heart, the ethos of Alubri is where science meets sisterhood—empowering education, open conversation, and female-expert-community alongside results you can trust.

To learn more about the next-generation of women's intimate care and explore the products, visit https://alubri.com .

About Alubri

Alubri believes that vaginal wellness is an essential pillar of whole-body women's health, helping women feel confident, comfortable, and alive at every stage of life. Founded by an OB/GYN and led by women scientists and experts, it brings medical credibility and clinical rigor to a category long overlooked. By blending skincare formulation expertise with evidence-based gynecologic care, the brand elevates intimate wellness to the standard it deserves. The result is a new approach to vaginal health: rooted in science, led by women, and designed for real life.

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION OR IMAGES

Please contact Tractenberg & Co. // [email protected]

SOURCE Alubri