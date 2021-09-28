Introducing Amperity 4.0: Accelerating Use of First-Party Customer Data to Enable Personalization at Scale

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced the launch of the fourth generation of its platform that includes new features and capabilities to accelerate the shift to first-party customer data management. With Amperity 4.0, brands have a competitive edge by delivering personalization at scale – with the ability to accurately identify, predict, and connect with their customers in an ever-evolving consumer landscape.

This latest evolution of Amperity CDP also enables customers to tackle new challenges such as the death of the third-party cookie, increasing consumer demand for real-time, personalized experiences, and internal teams' desire to collaborate on enterprise-wide customer data initiatives with modern, easy-to-use technology that doesn't sacrifice data governance.

"The runner is at the center of everything we do at Brooks, and our CDP is at the center of our tech stack. As an early adopter of the Amperity CDP, we know that better data quality delivers better results," said Melanie Allen, chief marketing officer at Brooks Running. "It's getting the data right on the back end so you can win the hearts of the consumers on the front end, and deliver delightful experiences. When you see a 260% increase in paid search click-through rate, a 128% increase in ROAS, and a 150% increase in paid social engagement metrics, it's table stakes."

Amperity 4.0 includes a number of critical innovations purpose-built to meet the needs of customers and help consumer brands address three emerging trends:

Personalization at Scale - providing brands with best-in-class customer insights, predictions, and data, to any team or technology across the enterprise.

StreamRT: Realtime event streaming for omni-channel real-time experiences across disparate systems



Realtime event streaming for omni-channel real-time experiences across disparate systems Next-gen self-optimizing predictive models with 30% better performance



with 30% better performance New solutions with outbound channel and content partners to unlock new omni-channel personalization use cases including Braze, Optimizely, Attentive, Persado, and Zendesk



to unlock new omni-channel personalization use cases including Braze, Optimizely, Attentive, Persado, and Zendesk Connector enhancements that improve interoperability and maximize existing investments in marketing clouds including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe, Oracle, and Google Ads

Privacy-ready Cloud Data Management - to improve governance, access and performance for analytics and IT users; enable business agility and maximize existing data investments with 17000% improvement in query performance

Multi360: Access controls and data governance for multi-brand, multi-country, multi-owner (i.e. franchises), and multi-team data management capabilities



Access controls and data governance for multi-brand, multi-country, multi-owner (i.e. franchises), and multi-team data management capabilities BI Connect: Easy dashboarding with side-by-side data hydration with Business Intelligence tools



Easy dashboarding with side-by-side data hydration with Business Intelligence tools Realtime query performance for results above 50MM rows, powering instant insights from previously heavy, time intensive processes.



for results above 50MM rows, powering instant insights from previously heavy, time intensive processes. Interoperability with Adobe, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Snowflake



Death of the Third-Party Cookie - to help brands better understand their customers and reduce the dependency on third-party data needed to complete a customer profile

Anonymous Engage: Analyze and reach previously unreachable customers with a privacy-safe Customer 360 of anonymous offline consumers



Analyze and reach previously unreachable customers with a privacy-safe Customer 360 of anonymous offline consumers Cookieless reach and attribution via new adtech identity partners with integration to UID 2.0, Infutor, and Throtle



via new adtech identity partners with integration to UID 2.0, Infutor, and Throtle Expansive cookieless first-party sync options with major adtech ecosystems including Google, Amazon Marketing, Facebook, Neustar, Liveramp

"Amperity creates the data foundation that fuels the experiences consumers have with the brands they love," said Chris Jones, chief product officer at Amperity. "As a brand, you need to capture the memory of your customers as data, and then make that data available to everyone at the company. Your CDP should be the data infrastructure that not only touches every customer-facing system in your company, but delivers unified data that brings all the systems to life and allows them to work together for your customer."

Amperity 4.0 arrives at a moment when consumer-facing enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation efforts to keep pace with radical changes in consumer habits and preferences. Amperity creates a unified data platform by connecting first-party data from on-prem and cloud systems – regardless of data type or structure – that gives everyone in the organization access to an actionable source of truth and insights about their customers. Built with interoperability, and governance in mind, Amperity connects to an expansive ecosystem of technologies, and powers those investments with privacy-first complete and accurate customer data and insights. It's this unified view that improves marketing performance, enables realtime personalized experiences, and equips finance, compliance, support teams and more, with the data they need to make customer-centric business decisions.

For more information, head to www.amperity.com or register to attend Amplify on October 6 to hear from Amperity customers and partners such as Brooks Running, Deckers Brand, BECU, and First Hawaiian Bank, Accenture, and Boston Consulting Group, with opening keynote by Joe Stanhope, Principal Analyst at Forrester.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

