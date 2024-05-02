Introducing Amruth: Redefining Anti-Aging Skincare with Resveratrol Delivery Innovation

Amruth Represents a New Era in Anti-Aging Skincare, Where Nature Meets Science to Empower Individuals to Embrace Beauty at Every Age

MILWAUKEE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amruth Group, innovators in anti-aging skincare, proudly unveils its new breakthrough skincare cream designed to defy the signs of aging using the power of resveratrol, an organic compound found in red grapes. Leveraging years of scientific research, Amruth harnesses the potent benefits of this compound to deliver transformative results.

Resveratrol is renowned for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and collagen-stimulating properties. This ingredient should be as common in anti-aging remedies as retinol and hyaluronic acid; however, when exposed to light and air, the beneficial compound quickly degrades, converting it from an anti-aging powerhouse to an inert ingredient.

Amruth Group's BioDendrimer ™, a unique molecule, encapsulates the resveratrol to overcome its short shelf life and preserve the potency of the compound, ensuring maximum efficacy and longevity. The company's scientific breakthrough resulted in the development of a skincare cream that gently helps minimize the effects of free radicals caused by UV rays, pollution, and everyday life. The technology is pivotal in stabilizing resveratrol, ensuring deeper absorption into the skin, and surpassing a multitude of surface level treatments.

Extensive clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of Amruth Anti-Aging Facial Cream. After a 56-day test of 30 users, 95% of the users reported softer skin, 90% indicated their skin felt more hydrated, and 85% stated they had smoother skin.

"Our mission at Amruth is to redefine anti-aging skincare," says Michael Reilly, Co-Founder. "We believe in harnessing the power of both nature and science to unlock the true potential of your skin. With our innovative resveratrol-based formulation, backed by research and clinical validation, we are proud to offer a solution that delivers transformative results. At Amruth, we are committed to empowering individuals to confidently embrace their beauty - at any age."

Amruth's anti-aging cream is gentle and safe for all skin types, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals. Whether used alone or in conjunction with other skincare products, such as serums, creams, and retinoids, Amruth delivers comprehensive anti-aging benefits without compromising skin health.

For more information about Amruth and its revolutionary anti-aging skincare innovation, visit https://www.amruthskincare.com/.

About Amruth Skincare:

Amruth Group, LLC is a product development company founded on proprietary "green" polymer dendrimer technology. Our initial application is a Resveratrol/BioDendrimer* cream for antiaging skincare. Resveratrol is a thoroughly documented antioxidant compound that has extremely low stability but outstanding clinical attributes. Our BioDendrimer* encapsulates the Resveratrol providing dramatic improvements in stability, solubility, and topical permeation, while providing an outstanding safety profile.

Amruth Group, organized in 2018 by Dr. Abhay Chauhan, Mr. Michael Reilly and Mr. Jayson Kurfis, has been granted exclusive worldwide rights to patents held by Concordia University of Wisconsin. The four U.S. Patents, for composition of matter, could potentially apply to a wide range of topical, oral, and systemic applications. EU Patents have also been issued.

Media Contact: Laura Salerno, [email protected]

SOURCE Amruth Group