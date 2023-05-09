Introducing Amuz Distribution, fka ComediHa! Distribution

Rebranding to Focus on Comedy, Feel-Good Content & Ramp up Acquisitions

QUEBEC CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch today of Amuz Distribution, an international distribution company dedicated to great comedy and feel-good scripted and unscripted content, was announced by its Vice President of Global Distribution, Alex Avon. Amuz Distribution expands ComediHa! Distribution's mission to create and sell finished programmes and originals by securing and leveraging all rights and adopting a full 360-degree approach to content.

Alex Avon, Vice President of Global Distribution of Amuz Distribution

Alex Avon, VP Global Distribution said, "We are thrilled to announce the Amuz Distribution brand with a mission to bring premium feel-good comedy around the globe, especially in need in these challenging times. We look forward to meeting with many content producers and partners to add to our portfolio and keeping the world feeling good!"

Current titles in the Amuz Distribution catalog include, among others: scripted comedy series, Writer's Block winner of 11 Gémeaux awards (Quebec's highest TV honour); studio variety format In Lieu of Flowers; and dramedy series The Phoenix, produced by multi-award-winning producers of Happily Married. About Antoine scripted dramedy series.

Amuz Distribution executives will be in Los Angeles the week of May 15 at the LA Screenings to meet with executives at industry events and is on the hunt for new acquisitions.

Zoe Crabtree, Amuz Distribution Strategic Content Manager said, "My mandate is to source and acquire the very best comedy and feel-good programming for Amuz Distribution. I am pleased to be at the forefront of helping expand our portfolio with Alex and the team."

The rebranding to become Amuz Distribution was made possible by a generous contribution by Fonds Quebecor, Canada Media Fund and SODEC. The funds, in the short term, will be used to acquire new comedy and feel-good global programming to grow Amuz Distribution's library, while developing in-house and securing new co-production and broadcast partners. Distribution and acquisition talent will be added to the team.

About Amuz Distribution

Based in Quebec City, Amuz Distribution was launched in May 2023, fka ComediHa! Distribution, with a mission to spread comedy and feel-good content around the world, both scripted and unscripted. Current award-winning titles include: Writer's Block, In Lieu of Flowers, The Phoenix, About Antoine, and more. Amuz Distribution – keeping the world feeling good.

International Media Contact for Amuz Distribution

(Ms.) MJ Sorenson, CEO of MJ Global Communications LLC [email protected]

T: + 1-646-225-6590

Canadian Media contact for Amuz Distribution

Marie-Josée Tremblay/ [email protected]

SOURCE Amuz Distributions