Introducing an All-in-One Internationalization Solution to Help Ecommerce Brands Grow

Passport Global, a new turnkey solution for global selling, combines localization, shipping, compliance, and growth services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport®, an international solutions provider, renowned for its logistics, technology, and expertise, is thrilled to unveil Passport Global —an all-in-one internationalization solution for ecommerce brands.

Combining trusted shipping and compliance services, used by U.S.-based brands like Ritual and iHerb, with growth advisory services and localization tools, Passport Global offers an end-to-end solution to accelerate brand growth and simplify global selling.

By managing processes typically handled internally, such as storefront strategies and compliance management, Passport reduces time investment and minimizes overhead costs for brands. The online platform includes features like accurate duty & tax calculation, branded tracking pages, and localized currencies, pricing, and languages, enhancing the end-customer shopping experience, boosting conversions, and encouraging repeat buyers.

"Passport has long been a leader in international shipping and compliance services," remarked Alex Yancher, CEO and Co-Founder of Passport. "Today, we're excited to elevate our services, providing a simpler solution to unlock higher revenue for businesses."

Launched officially today, Passport Global has already gained over 50 early adopters. Austin Jang, VP of Operations at Dolls Kill®, shared, "We partnered with Passport to enhance our international customers' shopping experience. They've been a valuable partner in helping us drive international sales growth by enhancing the localized customer experience and cutting down our expenses."

While Passport Global targets DTC brands for streamlined operations and accelerated growth, third-party logistics (3PLs) collaborating with Passport also see the value in expanding their service offerings. Kevin Bernick, VP of Business Development at Capacity LLC, commented, "Passport has been a tremendous partner for helping scale international ecommerce shipping. Shipping to the EU and UK has become more complex, but by leveraging Passport's experience and network, our brands have navigated those changes successfully."

To explore how Passport Global simplifies and accelerates international growth, visit www.passportglobal.com .

ABOUT PASSPORT:

Passport Global Inc. is an international solutions provider facilitating seamless global expansion for brands. With internationalization technology, in-house logistics, and industry expertise, Passport has enabled over 1,000 merchants of all sizes to effortlessly reach 220 countries and territories worldwide. Learn more about the company at www.passportshipping.com .

SOURCE Passport Shipping