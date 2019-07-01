Introducing An "Uncorked Wine Experience" From Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Featuring Six Distinguished Wines From The Duckhorn Portfolio

"Discovering wine is a promise we make to our guests, and we are delighted to deliver on that promise with our inaugural summer Uncorked wine experience," said Stephen Blevins, Director of Wine, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "For four decades, the Duckhorn name has been known for optimal grape selection, innovative winemaking techniques and a premium barrel-aging program."

The "Uncorked Wine Experience" offers guests the opportunity to create their own personalized wine experience while discovering as many of the six featured wines as they would like during their dinner.

Decoy Rose California : This lovely Rose displays enticing aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh melon along with hints of strawberry and spring wild flowers. Suggested pairings include Beef Carpaccio or Burrata with Prosciutto.

: This lovely Rose displays enticing aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh melon along with hints of strawberry and spring wild flowers. Suggested pairings include Beef Carpaccio or Burrata with Prosciutto. Decoy Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma County: This bright and aromatic wine offers enticing layers of lemon and lime zest. Suggested pairings include Sweet Chili Calamari or Fleming's Salad.

This bright and aromatic wine offers enticing layers of lemon and lime zest. Suggested pairings include Sweet Chili Calamari or Fleming's Salad. Duckhorn Chardonnay Napa Valley: This is an intense and complex expression of Napa Valley Chardonnay, with alluring aromas of nectarine, yellow plum, pineapple upside-down cake and sweet spices. Suggested pairings include Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Bisque or Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass.

This is an intense and complex expression of Napa Valley Chardonnay, with alluring aromas of nectarine, yellow plum, pineapple upside-down cake and sweet spices. Suggested pairings include Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Bisque or Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass. Calera Pinot Noir Central Coast: A recent addition to the Duckhorn portfolio, this wine is crafted using grapes from a handful of the finest vineyards on the Central Coast, this alluring Pinot Noir offers lovely aromatics, soft, velvety tannins and vibrant fruit. Suggested pairings include Pork Tomahawk or Main Filet Mignon.

A recent addition to the Duckhorn portfolio, this wine is crafted using grapes from a handful of the finest vineyards on the Central Coast, this alluring Pinot Noir offers lovely aromatics, soft, velvety tannins and vibrant fruit. Suggested pairings include Pork Tomahawk or Main Filet Mignon. Duckhorn Merlot Napa Valley: This is a beautifully complex expression of Napa Valley Merlot, with inviting aromas of fresh raspberry, vanilla, tea leaves, pie crust and licorice. Suggested pairings include Prime New York Strip or Barbecue Scottish Salmon Fillet.

This is a beautifully complex expression of Napa Valley Merlot, with inviting aromas of fresh raspberry, vanilla, tea leaves, pie crust and licorice. Suggested pairings include Prime New York Strip or Barbecue Scottish Salmon Fillet. Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley: A classic expression of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine combines beautiful complexity with rich intensity. Suggested pairings include Prime Bone-in Ribeye or Bone-in Filet Mignon.

Fleming's guests will also have the opportunity to enter the Uncorked sweepstakes from July 1 through July 31, 2019 for a chance to win a trip for two to Napa Valley. For details of the sweepstakes and additional information on Uncorked, visit http://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/uncorkedsweeps.

*Pricing and participation vary by location. Visit www.flemingssteakhouse.com for more information.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nationally acclaimed Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers the best in steakhouse dining – here you'll find a passion for steak and wine, reflected in an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, an award-winning list of wines by the glass, and seasonal menu selections showcasing locally-inspired chef dishes. Fleming's was launched in Newport Beach, California, in 1998 by successful restaurant industry veterans Paul Fleming and Bill Allen. Today there are 70 restaurants nationwide and one in São Paulo, Brazil. Fleming's is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including Wine Spectator's annual Award of Excellence. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Guzman

561-998-1995

jguzman@tilsonpr.com

SOURCE Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Related Links

http://www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com

